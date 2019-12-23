Boeing CST-100 Starliner Returns to Earth With New Name: Calypso

By NASA December 23, 2019

Boeing CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft Lands

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands in White Sands, New Mexico, Sunday, December 22, 2019. Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft completed the first land touchdown of a human-rated capsule in U.S. history Sunday at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico, wrapping up the company’s uncrewed Orbital Flight Test as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is seen resting on its airbags after it landed in White Sands, New Mexico, at 7:58 a.m. EST on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The landing completed an abbreviated Orbital Flight Test for the company that still met several mission objectives for NASA’s Commercial Crew program. The Starliner spacecraft launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 6:36 a.m. Friday, December 20 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Boeing CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft on Airbags

Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Inspecting the capsule, astronaut Suni Williams, who will command the next mission using the spacecraft, announced the crew had named it Calypso, after the ship captained by Jacque Cousteau in his ocean exploration.

