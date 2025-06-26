Caffeine Flip-Flops a 500-Million-Year-Old Switch to Slow Aging

Scientists have discovered that caffeine doesn’t just perk up your brain—it energizes your cells in a way that could slow aging.

By flipping on an ancient fuel-sensing enzyme called AMPK, caffeine indirectly taps into a powerful longevity pathway that helps cells manage stress, repair damage, and live longer.

Caffeine’s Cellular Anti-Aging Mystery Uncovered

A new study from the Cellular Ageing and Senescence laboratory at Queen Mary University of London’s Center for Molecular Cell Biology reveals how caffeine—the world’s most popular neuroactive compound—might do more than just wake you up. The study in the journal Microbial Cell shows how caffeine could play a role in slowing down the aging process at a cellular level.

Caffeine has long been linked to potential health benefits, including reduced risk of age-related diseases. But how it works inside our cells, and what exactly are its connections with nutrient and stress responsive gene and protein networks has remained a mystery—until now.

In new research published by scientists studying fission yeast—a single-celled organism surprisingly similar to human cells—researchers found that caffeine affects aging by tapping into an ancient cellular energy system.

Fission yeast is also known as “mini-human” due to its similarities with human cells.

A few years ago, the same research team found that caffeine helps cells live longer by acting on a growth regulator called TOR (Target of Rapamycin). TOR is a biological switch that tells cells when to grow, based on how much food and energy is available. This switch has been controlling energy and stress responses in living things for over 500 million years.

Ancient Energy Switches: TOR & AMPK

But in their latest study, the scientists made a surprising discovery: caffeine doesn’t act on this growth switch directly. Instead, it works by activating another important system called AMPK, a cellular fuel gauge that is evolutionarily conserved in yeast and humans.

AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase), is a cellular energy sensor that plays a vital role in maintaining metabolic balance. Indirect inhibition of AMPK, through the widely used anti-diabetic drug metformin, has already attracted attention for its beneficial effects.

“When your cells are low on energy, AMPK kicks in to help them cope,” explains Dr. Charalampos (Babis) Rallis, Reader in Genetics, Genomics and Fundamental Cell Biology at Queen Mary University of London, the study’s senior author. “And our results show that caffeine helps flip that switch.”

Interestingly, AMPK is also the target of metformin, a common diabetes drug that’s being studied for its potential to extend human lifespan together with rapamycin.

Metformin Links and DNA Repair Boosts

Using their yeast model, the researchers showed that caffeine’s effect on AMPK influences how cells grow, repair their DNA, and respond to stress—all of which are tied to aging and disease.

“These findings help explain why caffeine might be beneficial for health and longevity,” said Dr. John-Patrick Alao the postdoctoral research scientist leading this study. “And they open up exciting possibilities for future research into how we might trigger these effects more directly—with diet, lifestyle, or new medicines.”

Sip Your Way to Longevity?

So, the next time you reach for your coffee, you might be doing more than just boosting your focus—you could also be giving your cells a helping hand.

Reference: “Dissecting the cell cycle regulation, DNA damage sensitivity and lifespan effects of caffeine in fission yeast” by John-Patrick Alao, Juhi Kumar, Despina Stamataki and Charalampos Rallis, 24 June 2025, Microbial Cell.

DOI: 10.15698/mic2025.06.852

