China’s Solar Great Wall: Harnessing the Sun in the Heart of the “Sea of Death”

The Kubuqi Desert in Inner Mongolia is undergoing a massive transformation with the installation of a “solar great wall,” which is set to power Beijing upon completion in 2030.

This initiative not only aims to generate a staggering 100 gigawatts of power but also seeks to combat desertification and support local agriculture, contributing significantly to the greening of deserts across China.

Transforming the Kubuqi Desert: A Solar Revolution

Once known as a “sea of death” for its barren, lifeless expanse, the Kubuqi Desert in Inner Mongolia is undergoing a dramatic transformation. Its vast dunes are now home to an expansive array of solar panels, turning the desolate landscape into a thriving hub of renewable energy. This effort is part of China’s ambitious plan to construct a “solar great wall,” aimed at generating enough energy to power Beijing.

Slated for completion in 2030, the project will span 400 kilometers (250 miles) in length and 5 kilometers (3 miles) in width, with a planned maximum capacity of 100 gigawatts. To date, officials report that approximately 5.4 gigawatts of capacity have already been installed.

Harnessing Solar Potential: The Kubuqi Landscape

The Kubuqi’s sunny weather, flat terrain, and proximity to industrial centers make it a desirable location for solar power generation. Panels are being installed in a long, narrow band of dunes just south of the Yellow River between the cities of Baotou and Bayannur. The OLI (Operational Land Imager) and OLI-2 on Landsat 8 and 9 captured this pair of images showing the expanding footprint of solar farms between December 2017 (left) and December 2024 (right).

The solar farm that resembles a galloping horse—Junma Solar Power Station—was completed in 2019, setting a Guinness world record for the largest image made of solar panels. It generates approximately 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year, enough to meet the yearly electricity needs of 300,000 to 400,000 people. Junma means “fine horse” in Mandarin.

In addition to generating power, planners hope that the installation will have other benefits. They think it may help curb desertification by preventing the movement of dunes and slowing winds. Also, the elevated panels create shade that slows evaporation and may make it easier to grow pasture grasses and other crops beneath them. Analysis of Landsat data indicates that solar projects have contributed to the greening of deserts in other parts of China in recent years.

As of June 2024, China led the world in operating solar farm capacity with 386,875 megawatts, representing about 51 percent of the global total, according to Global Energy Monitor’s Global Solar Power Tracker. The United States ranks second with 79,364 megawatts (11 percent), followed by India with 53,114 megawatts (7 percent).

China’s solar growth has been particularly rapid during the past decade. Between 2017 and 2023, the country’s operational solar capacity surged by an average of 39,994 megawatts per year. The solar capacity of the United States expanded by an average of 8,137 megawatts over the same period.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.



Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.