India’s Floating Solar Farms Can Be Seen From Space

In India, massive floating solar farms are transforming reservoirs into futuristic energy hubs. While deserts have long dominated solar power, these buoyant installations offer a new frontier, captured in satellite images from space.

Despite higher costs and environmental concerns, floating arrays help save land, reduce evaporation, and slow algal blooms, all while generating serious power. And this isn’t a one-off: India is rolling out similar systems across the country.

Solar Farms Beyond the Desert

From the Mojave Desert to the Thar, vast stretches of sun-drenched, open land have long made deserts ideal locations for solar farms. But solar arrays don’t need to stay on land; they can also float. Increasingly, solar panels are being installed on the surfaces of lakes and reservoirs. Like their ground-based counterparts, these floating solar farms can be large enough to be seen from space.

These satellite images show the growth of floating solar arrays on a reservoir along the Narmada River in central India. The image above, taken on January 30, 2025, shows the reservoir in a more advanced stage of development. The image below, from February 10, 2023, captures the same area earlier in the project. Both were captured by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) instrument aboard Landsat 9.

Expanding Energy on Indian Waters

The reservoir lies east of the Omkareshwar Dam and its associated hydroelectric station, completed in 2007, within the state of Madhya Pradesh. The reservoir has a total capacity of 987 million cubic meters and spans more than 90 square kilometers (35 square miles). The 2025 image shows solar panels across the reservoir’s northeast and southeast arms and includes the two floating solar projects that were commissioned in 2024: a 126-megawatt project and a 90-megawatt project.

Floating Solar: Trade-offs and Advantages

Experts have noted that floating solar installations can pose challenges, such as higher up-front costs, vulnerability to natural events, and long-term effects on water quality. However, the benefits of the systems might include their ability to prevent evaporation, impede algal growth, and provide an alternative to land-based systems in areas where space is limited.

In India, the space-saving systems have also been installed beyond the Omkareshwar Dam reservoir. For example, a floating solar project in Ramagundam, about 500 kilometers to the southeast, has a 100-megawatt capacity, and another in Kayamkulam, about 1,400 kilometers to the south, has a 92-megawatt capacity.

