Climate Models Missed Something Big About the Southern Ocean. The Truth Is More Worrying

A study by the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) offers a possible explanation for why the ocean surrounding Antarctica continues to absorb carbon dioxide, contrary to climate model predictions and despite the ongoing effects of climate change.

Climate projections have long indicated that global warming might weaken the Southern Ocean’s capacity to absorb carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Yet, long-term measurements reveal that this crucial ability has remained largely unchanged in recent decades. A new study by scientists at the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) offers insight into why this might be the case.

For many years, low-salinity water near the ocean’s surface has helped trap carbon in the deep sea, preventing it from escaping back into the atmosphere. However, climate change is now disrupting this balance and altering how effectively the Southern Ocean functions as a carbon sink. The findings are detailed in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Oceans collectively take up about one quarter of the CO 2 produced by human activity. Of that amount, the Southern Ocean alone accounts for roughly 40 percent, making it one of the planet’s most important regions for slowing global warming.

Its powerful influence stems from the region’s unique circulation patterns. Deep waters rise to the surface, exchange gases with the atmosphere, and then sink again, carrying newly absorbed CO 2 into the depths.

During this process, the ocean releases naturally stored CO 2 from its interior while simultaneously taking in human-generated CO 2 from the atmosphere. The balance between these two processes determines how effectively the Southern Ocean can continue absorbing carbon. If more natural CO 2 reaches the surface, the ocean’s ability to take in additional CO 2 from the air declines. This delicate exchange depends on both ocean circulation and the layering, or stratification, of different water masses.

The Paradox of Climate Models and Reality

The water that rises from the deep layers of the Southern Ocean is ancient, having remained below the surface for hundreds to thousands of years. Over this long period, it has gathered significant amounts of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), which gradually makes its way back to the surface through the natural upwelling process.

Climate models indicate that as global warming strengthens the westerly winds circling Antarctica, even more of this CO 2 -rich deep water will be pushed upward. Over time, this could limit how much human-produced CO 2 the Southern Ocean is able to absorb, weakening its crucial role as a global carbon sink.

However, contrary to climate model projections, observational data from recent decades has shown no reduction in its capacity as a CO 2 sink. A new study from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) now provides an explanation as to why, despite strengthening westerly winds, the Southern Ocean has continued to act as a CO 2 sink in recent decades and therefore been able to slow down climate change.

“Deep water in the Southern Ocean is normally found below 200 meters,” says Dr. Léa Olivier, AWI oceanographer and lead author of the study. “It is salty, nutrient-rich, and relatively warm compared to water nearer the surface.” The deep water contains a large amount of dissolved CO₂ that entered the deep ocean from the surface a long time ago. Near-surface water, on the other hand, is less salty, colde,r and contains less CO₂. As long as the density stratification between deep and surface water remains intact, CO₂ from the deeper layers cannot easily rise to the surface.

Cold, low-salinity water keeps carbon-rich water contained – however, climate change brings CO₂ dangerously close to the surface

“Previous studies suggested that global climate change would strengthen the westerly winds over the Southern Ocean, and with that, the overturning circulation too,” says Léa Olivier. “However, that would transport more carbon-rich water from the deep ocean to the surface, which would consequently reduce the Southern Ocean’s ability to store CO₂.” Although strengthening winds have already been observed and attributed to human-made change in recent modeling and observational studies, there is no evidence pointing to the Southern Ocean absorbing less CO₂ – at least at this point.

Long-term observations by the AWI and other international research institutes suggest that climate change may be affecting the properties of surface and deep water masses.

“In our study, we used a dataset comprising biogeochemical data from a large number of marine expeditions in the Southern Ocean between 1972 and 2021. We looked for long-term anomalies, as well as changes in both circulation patterns and the properties of water masses. In doing so, we only considered processes related to the exchange between the two water masses, namely circulation and mixing, and not biological processes, for example,” explains Léa Olivier. “We were able to determine that, since the 1990s, the two water masses have become more distinct from one another.”

The Southern Ocean’s surface water salinity has reduced as a result of increased input of freshwater caused by precipitation and melting glaciers and sea ice. This “freshening” reinforces the density stratification between the two water masses, which in turn keeps the CO₂-rich deep water trapped in the lower layer and prevents it from breaking through the barrier between the two layers.

A Temporary Reprieve

“Our study shows that this fresher surface water has temporarily offset the weakening of the carbon sink in the Southern Ocean, as model simulations predicted. However, this situation could reverse if the stratification were to weaken,” summarizes Léa Olivier.

There is a risk of this happening, as the strengthening westerly winds push the deep water ever closer to the surface. Since the 1990s, the upper boundary of the deep water mass has shifted roughly 40 meters closer to the surface, where CO₂-rich water is increasingly replacing the low-salinity winter surface water. As the transition layer between surface and deep water moves closer to the surface, it becomes more susceptible to mixing, which could be primarily caused by the strengthening westerly winds. Such mixing would release the CO₂ that had accumulated beneath the surface water layer.

A recently published study suggests that this process may have already begun. The result would be that more CO₂-rich deep water could reach the surface, which would in turn reduce the Southern Ocean’s capacity to absorb anthropogenic CO₂ and therefore further drive climate change.

“What surprised me most was that we actually found the answer to our question beneath the surface. “We need to look beyond just the ocean’s surface, otherwise we run the risk of missing a key part of the story,” says Léa Olivier.

“To confirm whether more CO₂ has been released from the deep ocean in recent years, we need additional data, particularly from the winter months, when the water masses tend to mix,” explains Prof. Alexander Haumann, co-author of the study. “In the coming years, the AWI is planning to carefully examine these exact processes as part of the international Antarctica InSync program, and gain a better understanding of the effects of climate change on the Southern Ocean and potential interactions.”

Reference: “Southern Ocean freshening stalls deep ocean CO2 release in a changing climate” by Léa Olivier, and F. Alexander Haumann, 17 October 2025, Nature Climate Change.

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-025-02446-3

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.