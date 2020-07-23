Comet NEOWISE Streaks Across the Sky Above Lone Pine Lake in Stunning NASA Image

Faintly in the distance, Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE (Comet NEOWISE) streaked across the sky above the tree line of Lone Pine Lake, located on the Mount Whitney Trail in the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains in California. The comet next returns in 6,800 years. Visiting from the distant parts of our Solar System, NEOWISE is characterized by a glowing tail and is visible during the month of July. The photo was taken at 4:59 am on July 14, 2020.