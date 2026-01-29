Common Environmental Chemical May Sabotage Early Pregnancy, New Study Warns

New research suggests that exposure to a common “forever chemical” may interfere with the earliest stages of pregnancy.

A new animal study suggests that perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a chemical used in many industrial applications, may disrupt the tightly timed biology that allows a pregnancy to begin. The results point to potential fertility risks by targeting the moment when an embryo must attach and communicate with the uterus.

In experiments led by researchers at Iran University of Medical Sciences, mice were given PFOA by mouth during early pregnancy to see how the compound influences ovarian hormone output and the uterus’s readiness for implantation.

Reporting in Reproductive and Developmental Medicine, the team found that exposure was linked to lower progesterone, visible changes to the uterine surface, and reduced levels of cytokines involved in implantation. That combination matters because implantation depends on coordinated hormone signals and immune messaging between the embryo and maternal tissue.

Why “Forever Chemicals” Raise Red Flags

PFOA is commonly grouped with “forever chemicals” because it breaks down very slowly and can build up in the body over time. It has been associated with everyday exposure routes, including consumer goods such as nonstick cookware, food packaging, and drinking water that has been contaminated.

Past research on PFAS has already connected exposure to menstrual cycle disruptions, earlier menopause, and lower ovarian reserve, but whether these compounds also interfere with implantation has been less clear.

To focus on that missing piece, the researchers targeted the implantation window, a short phase when the uterine lining becomes briefly receptive and small disruptions can have outsized effects.

After dosing the pregnant mice with increasing amounts of PFOA, they measured hormone levels, examined uterine structure, and assessed gene activity tied to endometrial receptivity to see how the chemical might shift the conditions needed for an embryo to successfully attach.

Hormonal and Molecular Disruptions

The study revealed that PFOA exposure reduced serum progesterone levels, a hormone essential for preparing the uterus for pregnancy. It caused a dose-dependent loss of pinopodes, which play an important role as primary attachment sites for the embryo. The researchers also found that PFOA significantly suppressed the expression of interleukin-1β (IL-1β) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), two cytokines that play a central role in communication between the embryo and the endometrium. Their reduction suggests that PFOA disrupts the molecular dialogue required for implantation to succeed.

“Our results show that PFOA alters several key pathways involved in endometrial receptivity,” the authors conclude. “By reducing progesterone production, decreasing pinopode formation, and suppressing IL-1β and IL-6 expression, PFOA creates conditions that are detrimental to embryo implantation.”

The researchers caution that further studies in humans are needed, and stress that their findings reinforce the urgency of addressing environmental endocrine disruptors in reproductive medicine. “Given the pervasive presence of these chemicals in daily life,” they noted, “understanding their role in infertility is essential for protecting reproductive health.”

Reference: “The effect of perfluorooctanoic acid on ovarian progesterone production and endometrial receptivity” by Marziyeh Ajdary, Sara Minaeian, Abolfazl Mehdizadehkashi, Shahla Chaichian, Mehdi Mehdizadeh, Roya Derakhshan, Atieh Karimzadeh and Azam Govahi, 26 June 2025, Reproductive and Developmental Medicine.

DOI: 10.1097/RD9.0000000000000137

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