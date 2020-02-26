Coronavirus Spreads to 4 More Countries in Last 24 Hours – Global Infections Reach 81,109

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 37

Four new Member States (Algeria, Austria, Croatia, and Switzerland) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Algeria is the first member state of the AFRO Region to report a case of COVID-19.

For the first time, since the onset of symptoms of the first identified case of COVID-19 on December 8, 2019, there have been more new cases reported from countries outside of China than from China.

The WHO Director-General provided opening remarks at the weekly Member Statebriefing on COVID-19regarding ongoing and future WHO missions along with priorities for control of the outbreak.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

81109 confirmed cases (871 new)



China

78191 confirmed cases (412 new) 2718 deaths (52 new)



Outside of China

2918 confirmed cases (459 new) 37 countries (4 new) 43 deaths (9 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, February 26, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 78191 Republic of Korea 1261 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 691 Italy 322 Japan 157 Iran 95 Singapore 91 United States of America 53 Thailand 40 Bahrain 26 Australia 23 Malaysia 22 Germany 18 Vietnam 16 United Arab Emirates 13 United Kingdom 13 France 12 Kuwait 12 Canada 10 Iraq 5 Oman 4 India 3 Philippines 3 Israel 2 Austria 2 Croatia 2 Russian Federation 2 Spain 2 Afghanistan 1 Algeria 1 Belgium 1 Cambodia 1 Egypt 1 Finland 1 Lebanon 1 Nepal 1 Sri Lanka 1 Sweden 1 Switzerland 1 Total 81109

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.