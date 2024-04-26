Cosmonauts Complete Spacewalk to Install Communication and Corrosion Equipment

In a 4+ hour spacewalk, cosmonauts Kononenko and Chub successfully deployed a communications system and corrosion analysis equipment.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub concluded their spacewalk on April 25 at 3:33 p.m. EDT after four hours and 36 minutes.

Kononenko and Chub completed their major objectives, which included completing the deployment of one panel on a synthetic radar communications system on the Russian segment of the complex and installing equipment and experiments to analyze the level of corrosion on station surfaces and modules.

This was the seventh spacewalk in Kononenko’s career, and the second for Chub. It is the 270th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Kononenko and Chub arrived at the station on September 15, 2023, aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft along with NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara.