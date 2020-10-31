Creepy Night Aboard the Space Station

Night aboard the International Space Station can seemingly look like every spooky sci-fi movie you’ve ever seen. This image shows two empty spacesuits seemingly colluding as most of the astronauts slept.

This is one of several images snapped by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst during his first stay on the orbital laboratory in 2014. During his second stay, he served as Space Station Commander. He has spent nearly a year in space, having served two tours on the station.