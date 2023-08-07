Crew-7 Countdown: NASA and SpaceX Set New Launch Date

NASA and SpaceX rescheduled the Crew-7 mission launch for August 21 to allow additional launch site preparation. The mission will carry a crew of four astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, Endurance, to the International Space Station.

NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 5:23 a.m. EDT (2:23 a.m. PDT) Monday, August 21, for the launch of the agency’s Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The adjusted date allows additional time for launch site processing at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If needed, a backup opportunity is available at 3:49 a.m. on Friday, August 25.

Coordination With ISS Activities

This date change is coordinated with ongoing activities aboard the International Space Station. These include operations with other crew and cargo spacecraft. A Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Northrop Grumman recently arrived, and a Roscosmos Progress cargo spacecraft is due at the station in the coming weeks.

Crew and Spacecraft Details

The crew members for this mission include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. They will travel aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, Endurance, which has previously served NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions to the space station. This mission will mark the inaugural launch of the Falcon 9 booster SpaceX has chosen to support this mission.

Pre-Launch Preparations

All the necessary hardware for the mission has already reached Florida for processing. The Dragon spacecraft was stacked with its trunk on July 25, ahead of transportation to SpaceX’s hangar at Launch Complex 39A. Once the preflight checkouts of the spacecraft are completed, it will be mated to the rocket. This step precedes the rollout of the integrated system to the launch pad.