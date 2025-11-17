Cutting Arsenic in Drinking Water Slashed Deaths by 50 Percent

Lowering arsenic in drinking water can slash mortality by up to 50 percent, even for people exposed for decades.

Decades of meticulous well testing and urine monitoring show that safer wells rapidly translate into declining health risks.

Long-Term Evidence Linking Arsenic Reduction to Lower Mortality

A large 20-year investigation involving almost 11,000 adults in Bangladesh found that people who reduced the amount of arsenic in their drinking water faced up to a 50 percent lower chance of dying from heart disease, cancer and other long-term health conditions compared with those who continued to consume high-arsenic water. The research underscores how essential it is for communities to have access to drinking water that is free of arsenic and offers the first long-term, person-by-person evidence that lowering exposure can reduce the risk of death, even for individuals who lived with the contaminant for many years. The results were published today (November 17) in JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study was conducted by scientists from Columbia University, Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and New York University, and is considered a major contribution to global public health. Naturally occurring arsenic in groundwater remains a significant concern in many parts of the world. In the United States alone, more than 100 million people depend on groundwater that may contain arsenic, particularly those using private wells. Arsenic is one of the most widespread chemical contaminants found in drinking water.

Global Groundwater Pollution and Health Stakes

“We show what happens when people who are chronically exposed to arsenic are no longer exposed,” said co-lead author Lex van Geen of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, which is part of the Columbia Climate School. “You’re not just preventing deaths from future exposure, but also from past exposure.”

Co-lead author Fen Wu of NYU Grossman School of Medicine said the findings offer the strongest confirmation to date that reducing arsenic exposure is closely associated with lower mortality. The team tracked each person’s health over two decades and repeatedly analyzed urine samples to monitor exposure levels, a process they say improved the precision and reliability of their results.

Map of well arsenic levels in Araihazar, Bangladesh, and cumulative chronic disease deaths in study participants (2000–2022). Credit: Lex van Geen

Tracking Exposure Over Two Decades

“Seeing that our work helped sharply reduce deaths from cancer and heart disease, I realized the impact reaches far beyond our study—to millions in Bangladesh and beyond now drinking water low in arsenic,” said Joseph Graziano, Professor Emeritus at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and principal investigator of the NIH-funded program. “A 1998 New York Times story first brought us to Bangladesh. More than two decades later, this finding is deeply rewarding—public health is often the ultimate delayed gratification.”

People whose urinary arsenic levels dropped from high to low had mortality rates identical to those who had consistently low exposure throughout the duration of the study. The larger the drop in arsenic levels, the greater the decrease in mortality risk. By contrast, individuals who continued drinking high-arsenic water saw no reduction in their risk of death from chronic disease.

Sharp Mortality Drops After Switching to Low-Arsenic Water

Arsenic is a naturally occurring element that accumulates in groundwater, and because it has no taste or odor, people can unknowingly drink contaminated water for years. In Bangladesh, an estimated 50 million people have been exposed to drinking water with levels above the World Health Organization’s guideline of 10 micrograms per liter. The WHO has called it the largest mass poisoning in history.

From 2000 to 2022, the Health Effects of Arsenic Longitudinal Study (HEALS) tracked thousands of adults and tested more than 10,000 wells in Araihazar, Bangladesh, where many people rely on shallow tube wells with arsenic concentrations ranging from negligible to extremely high.

HEALS Study Design: Measuring Wells and Human Exposure

Researchers periodically measured arsenic levels in participants’ urine—a marker of ingested arsenic and a proxy for internal exposure—and recorded causes of death. These individual-level data allowed the scientists to compare health outcomes between those who reduced their exposure and those who remained highly exposed.

Throughout the project, national and community programs tested wells in Araihazar for arsenic and labeled them as safe or unsafe, prompting many households to switch to or install safer wells. Others continued using contaminated wells, creating a natural comparison group within the study.

Arsenic exposure dropped significantly in Araihazar over the study period. The average concentration in the wells people relied on fell by about 70 percent because many households switched to safer water sources. Urine tests confirmed the change: participants’ internal arsenic exposure declined by about 50 percent, on average, and remained lower through 2022.

Exposure Declines and Mortality Risk Patterns

These patterns held even after adjusting for differences in age, smoking, and socioeconomic status. Participants whose exposure remained high, or increased over time, continued to face significantly higher risks of death from chronic diseases.

The researchers likened the impact of reducing arsenic exposure to quitting smoking: the health risks do not disappear immediately but decline steadily over time.

In Bangladesh, measures such as testing well water, labeling unsafe water sources, drilling private wells, and deeper government wells have already delivered measurable improvements for many people.

“Our findings can now help persuade policymakers in Bangladesh and other countries to take emergency action in arsenic ‘hot spots’,” says co-author Kazi Matin Ahmed of the University of Dhaka.

Policy Momentum and the Need for Emergency Action

To expand access to safe water, the research team is working with the Bangladeshi government to make well data more accessible. They’re piloting NOLKUP (“tubewell” in Bangla), a free app developed from more than six million well tests. Users can search for specific wells, check arsenic levels and depths, and locate nearby safer sources. The app also helps planners identify communities most in need of new, deeper wells.

By showing that health risks decline even for those already exposed to arsenic, the study highlights a critical opportunity: investing in clean water can save lives within a generation.

Twenty Years of Data Reveal Generational Health Gains

“Sustainable funding to support the collection, storage and maintenance of precious samples and data over more than 20 years have made this critically important work possible,” said Ana Navas-Acien, MD, PhD, Professor and Chair of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. “Science is difficult, and there were challenges and setbacks along the way, but we were able to maintain the integrity of the samples and the data even when funding was interrupted, which has allowed us to reveal that preventing arsenic exposure can prevent disease.”

Reference: “Arsenic Exposure Reduction and Chronic Disease Mortality” by Fen Wu, Alexander van Geen, Joseph Graziano, Kazi Matin Ahmed, Mengling Liu, Maria Argos, Faruque Parvez, Imtiaz Choudhury, Vesna N. Slavkovich, Tyler Ellis, Tariqul Islam, Alauddin Ahmed, Muhammad G. Kibriya, Farzana Jasmine, Mohammad Hasan Shahriar, Rabiul Hasan, Salma Akter Shima, Golam Sarwar, Ana Navas-Acien, Habibul Ahsan and Yu Chen, 17 November 2025, JAMA.

DOI: 10.1001/jama.2025.19161

The study team comprised researchers from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University; the New York University Grossman School of Medicine; Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and Boston University School of Public Health; Department of Geology, University of Dhaka; and the Institute for Population and Precision Health, University of Chicago.

The HEALS study was launched by Columbia University through the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences’ Superfund Research Program, with most U.S. collaborators based at Columbia when the project began.

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