    Space

    Dark Wolf Nebula Emerges in Stunning 283-Million-Pixel Image

    By European Southern Observatory (ESO)No Comments4 Mins Read
    Dark Wolf Nebula Crop
    The European Southern Observatory’s Dark Wolf Nebula image shows a dense cosmic cloud that blocks light, creating a haunting wolf silhouette in the sky. It highlights the unique nature of dark nebulae, which absorb visible light but may host star formation. Credit: ESO/VPHAS+ team

    The European Southern Observatory captured a Halloween-themed image of the Dark Wolf Nebula, a hauntingly dense cloud of cosmic dust in the constellation Scorpius.

    This dark nebula, located 5300 light-years from Earth, appears against a vibrant backdrop, resembling a wolf lurking in the stars. Unlike other nebulae, dark nebulae absorb light, allowing only infrared radiation to pass through.

    The Dark Wolf Nebula

    Halloween may be over, but this haunting new image released by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) should not be missed. It features a dark nebula that resembles a wolf’s silhouette against a vibrant cosmic background. Appropriately named the Dark Wolf Nebula, this striking image was captured in a detailed 283-million-pixel shot by the VLT Survey Telescope (VST) at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile.

    The Dark Wolf Nebula lies in the constellation Scorpius, near the center of the Milky Way, about 5,300 light-years from Earth. This image covers an area of the sky about the size of four full Moons, yet it represents only a portion of the larger Gum 55 nebula. Looking closely, the nebula’s wolf-like shape even hints at a werewolf, its hands eerily reaching out as if ready to grab any lingering stargazers.

    ESO Dark Wolf Nebula
    Fittingly nicknamed the Dark Wolf Nebula, this cosmic cloud was captured in a 283-million-pixel image by the VLT Survey Telescope (VST) at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile. Located around 5300 light-years from Earth, the cold clouds of cosmic dust create the illusion of a wolf-like silhouette against a colorful backdrop of glowing gas clouds. Credit: ESO/VPHAS+ team

    What Are Dark Nebulae?

    If you thought that darkness equals emptiness, think again. Dark nebulae are cold clouds of cosmic dust, so dense that they obscure the light of stars and other objects behind them. As their name suggests, they do not emit visible light, unlike other nebulae. Dust grains within them absorb visible light and only let through radiation at longer wavelengths, like infrared light. Astronomers study these clouds of frozen dust because they often contain new stars in the making.

    Of course, tracing the wolf’s ghost-like presence in the sky is only possible because it contrasts with a bright background. This image shows in spectacular detail how the dark wolf stands out against the glowing star-forming clouds behind it. The colorful clouds are built up mostly of hydrogen gas and glow in reddish tones excited by the intense UV radiation from the newborn stars within them.

    Dark Wolf Nebula Highlights
    This collage highlights some details within the huge Dark Wolf Nebula, such as the wolf’s “head”, seen here in the top-centre image. The pillars in the images to the right form when intense radiation from young stars encounters dense pockets of dust and gas. This radiation erodes and blows away the lighter material around these dense pockets, creating these pillar-like structures. Credit: ESO/VPHAS+ team

    Observing Dark Nebulae and Their Significance

    Some dark nebulae, like the Coalsack Nebula, can be seen with the naked eye – and play a key role in how First Nations interpret the sky[1] – but not the Dark Wolf. This image was created using data from the VLT Survey Telescope, which is owned by the National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy (INAF) and is hosted at ESO’s Paranal Observatory, in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The telescope is equipped with a specially designed camera to map the southern sky in visible light.

    The picture was compiled from images taken at different times, each one with a filter letting in a different color of light. They were all captured during the VST Photometric Hα Survey of the Southern Galactic Plane and Bulge (VPHAS+), which has studied some 500 million objects in our Milky Way. Surveys like this help scientists to better understand the life cycle of stars within our home galaxy, and the obtained data are made publicly available through the ESO science portal. Explore this treasure trove of data yourself: who knows what other eerie shapes you will uncover in the dark?

    Dark Wolf Nebula in Scorpius Constellation
    This chart shows the location of the Dark Wolf Nebula in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion). This map shows most of the stars visible to the unaided eye under good conditions. The location of the nebula itself is marked with a red circle. Credit: ESO, IAU and Sky & Telescope

    Notes

    1. The Mapuche people of south-central Chile refer to the Coalsack Nebula as ‘pozoko’ (water well), and the Incas called it ‘yutu’ (a partridge-like bird).

