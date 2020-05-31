Data-Relay Satellite Ready for Service – Most Sophisticated Laser Communication Network Ever Designed

The second node in the most sophisticated laser communication network ever designed is ready to go into service. Dubbed the “SpaceDataHighway,” the European Data Relay System (EDRS) helps Earth-observing satellites to transmit large quantities of potentially life-saving data to Europe in near-real time. Its second satellite, EDRS-C, has now completed its in-orbit commissioning review and is ready to start service.

Launched on 6 August 2019, EDRS-C has since maneuvered into its geostationary orbit some 36 000 kilometers above Earth where it has been thoroughly tested during the past six months. This geostationary position enables the communication satellite to maintain an almost constant connection with Earth-observation satellites that are closer to the planet’s surface and circle the Earth every 90 minutes or so.

The EDRS satellites use lasers to communicate with Earth-observation satellites and beam their data back to Europe in almost real time. Without them, there would be delays of up to 90 minutes. The in-orbit commissioning review demonstrated that all EDRS-C systems perform well and that EDRS-C can link with Sentinel 2B, one of the Earth-observation satellites from the European Union’s Copernicus program.