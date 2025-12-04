Delaying Net Zero Could Lock the Planet Into 1,000 Years of Extreme Heat

New long-term climate modeling reveals that extreme heatwaves will keep worsening for centuries if global net zero is delayed.

The research shows that even after emissions stop rising, many regions will not return to pre-industrial heat levels for at least 1,000 years.

Heatwaves Intensify as Net Zero Timelines Drift Later

New climate research warns that extremely hot and long-lasting heatwaves will become increasingly common if progress toward net zero carbon emissions continues to slow. The findings show that the severity of these events grows the longer the world waits to reach net zero.

Published in Environmental Research: Climate, the study draws on advanced climate modelling carried out by the ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather and CSIRO. Using powerful supercomputers, the research team examined how heatwaves could evolve during the 1,000 years following the point when global emissions finally reach net zero.

Simulations Reveal the Impact of Delaying Net Zero

To explore how timing affects future conditions, the scientists tested a series of net zero years between 2030 and 2060. They then compared how heatwaves change with each additional five-year delay.

According to University of Melbourne researcher Dr. Andrew King, who co-authored the study, every scenario showed the same pattern. As net zero is pushed further into the future, extreme heatwave events that were once rare begin to occur far more often.

“This is particularly problematic for countries nearer the equator, which are generally more vulnerable, and where a heatwave event that breaks current historical records can be expected at least once every year or more often if net zero is delayed until 2050 or later,” Dr. King said.

Severe Heatwaves Continue Long After Emissions Peak

The results show that heatwaves become hotter, last longer, and strike more frequently the later global emissions are brought to zero. The researchers also found that long-term warming in the Southern Ocean could continue to worsen heatwaves even after net zero has been achieved.

Across all 1,000-year simulations, the team observed no meaningful decline in extreme heat events. Instead, heatwaves remained above preindustrial levels for at least a millennium. In certain regions, when net zero occurs in 2050 or later, heatwaves grew even more intense as the centuries progressed.

Net Zero Will Not Bring Immediate Relief

Lead author Professor Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick of the Australian National University said the results challenge the assumption that climate conditions will begin to improve for future generations once net zero is reached.

“While our results are alarming, they provide a vital glimpse of the future, allowing effective and permanent adaptation measures to be planned and implemented,” Professor Perkins-Kirkpatrick said.

“It is still vitally important we make rapid progress to permanent net zero, and reaching global net zero by 2040 at the latest will be important to minimise the heatwaves severity.”

Urgent Need for Adaptation and Rapid Emissions Cuts

Dr. King said the findings highlight the need for both immediate emissions reductions and large-scale planning to protect communities from escalating extreme heat.

“Investment in public infrastructure, housing, and health services to keep people cool and healthy during extreme heat will very likely look quite different in terms of scale, cost and the resources required under earlier versus later net zero stabilisation. This adaptation process is going to be the work of centuries, not decades,” Dr. King said.

Reference: “Heatwaves in a net zero World” by Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, Lucinda Palmer, Andrew King and Tilo Ziehn, 17 November 2025, Environmental Research: Climate.

DOI: 10.1088/2752-5295/ae0ea4

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