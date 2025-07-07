Diabetes Breakthrough: Scientists Successfully 3D-Print Functional Human Islets

An international team of scientists has achieved a significant breakthrough in diabetes research by successfully 3D printing functional human islets using a new type of bioink.

An international team of researchers has achieved a significant milestone in diabetes research by 3D printing fully functional human islets using an innovative bioink. Unveiled at the ESOT Congress 2025, this advancement may lead to more effective and less invasive treatment strategies for individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The team succeeded in printing human islets, clusters of pancreatic cells responsible for insulin production, using a specially formulated bioink composed of alginate and decellularized human pancreatic tissue. The printed islets formed dense, stable structures that remained viable and responsive to glucose for up to three weeks, demonstrating consistent insulin production and offering promising prospects for clinical application.

A safer and less invasive alternative to liver transplants

Conventional islet transplantation involves injecting the cells into the liver, a method that often leads to considerable cell loss and limited long-term effectiveness. In this study, researchers designed the 3D-printed islets to be implanted just beneath the skin, using a straightforward procedure that requires only a small incision and local anesthesia. This less invasive technique could offer patients a safer and more comfortable alternative.

“Our goal was to recreate the natural environment of the pancreas so that transplanted cells would survive and function better,” said lead author Dr. Quentin Perrier. “We used a special bioink that mimics the support structure of the pancreas, giving islets the oxygen and nutrients they need to thrive.”

To protect the delicate human islets during the printing process, the team developed a more controlled method by adjusting key parameters. They used low pressure (30 kPa) and a slow printing speed (20 mm per minute), which helped reduce mechanical stress and preserved the islets’ native structure—overcoming a major obstacle in earlier bioprinting efforts.

Bioprinted islets remain viable and responsive

Lab experiments showed that the bioprinted islets remained viable and in good condition, achieving more than 90% cell survival. They also outperformed conventional islet preparations by releasing more insulin in response to glucose. By the 21st day, the bioprinted islets demonstrated improved sensitivity and responsiveness to blood sugar levels, a promising indication of their potential effectiveness after transplantation. Notably, the printed constructs retained their shape and stability, avoiding clumping or disintegration—a frequent challenge in previous methods.

Additionally, the 3D-printed structures featured a porous architecture that enhanced the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the embedded islets. This design not only helped maintain cell health but also promoted vascularization, both of which are critical for long-term survival and function after transplantation.

“This is one of the first studies to use real human islets instead of animal cells in bioprinting, and the results are incredibly promising,” noted Dr. Perrier. “It means we’re getting closer to creating an off-the-shelf treatment for diabetes that could one day eliminate the need for insulin injections.”

The team is now testing the bioprinted constructs in animal models and exploring long-term storage options, such as cryopreservation, that could make the therapy widely available. They are also working on adapting the method for alternative sources of insulin-producing cells to overcome donor shortages, including stem-cell-derived islets and xeno-islets (from pigs).

“While there is still work to be done, this new bioprinting method marks a critical step toward personalized, implantable therapies for diabetes. If clinical trials confirm its effectiveness, it could transform treatment and quality of life for millions of people worldwide,” Dr. Perrier concluded.

Meeting: European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) Congress 2025

References: “Comprehensive biocompatibility profiling of human pancreas-derived biomaterial” by Amish Asthana, Amanda Gallego, Quentin Perrier, Tamara Lozano, Lori N. Byers, Jun Ho-Heo, Wonwoo Jeong, Riccardo Tamburrini, Arunkumar Rengaraj, Deborah Chaimov, Alice Tomei, Christopher A. Fraker, Sang Jin Lee and Giuseppe Orlando, 14 April 2025, Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

DOI: 10.3389/fbioe.2025.1518665

“Matrix design for optimal pancreatic β cells transplantation” by Nikita Rajkumari, Ibrahim Shalayel, Emily Tubbs, Quentin Perrier, Clovis Chabert, Sandrine Lablanche, Pierre-Yves Benhamou, Capucine Arnol, Laetitia Gredy, Thibaut Divoux, Olivier Stephan, Abdelkader Zebda and Boudewijn van der Sanden, November 2024, Biomaterials Advances.

DOI: 10.1016/j.bioadv.2024.213980

The research was funded by Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF (PI: Giuseppe Orlando).

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.