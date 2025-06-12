Dinosaur Fossils Unlock Clues to Cancer’s Ancient Origins

A new study emphasizes the significance of preserving fossilized soft tissues.

A new study published in the journal Biology suggests that ancient dinosaur fossils might help scientists make breakthroughs in cancer research.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and Imperial College London used cutting-edge paleoproteomic techniques to dive deep into the microscopic world of dinosaur remains. These advanced methods are opening a new window into the molecular secrets preserved for millions of years.

The team found structures resembling red blood cells while studying a Telmatosaurus transsylvanicus. This plant-eating, duck-billed dinosaur, often called the “marsh lizard,” roamed what is now Romania between 66 and 70 million years ago.

Using high-resolution Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), the researchers identified low-density features that closely resemble erythrocytes, or red blood cells, preserved in the fossilized bone.

The findings suggest that soft tissue and cellular components are more commonly preserved in ancient remains than previously thought.

By identifying preserved proteins and biomarkers, scientists believe they can gain insights into the diseases that affected prehistoric creatures, including cancer, which may inform future treatments for humans.

The Importance of Soft Tissue Preservation

The authors of the new study highlight the necessity of prioritizing the collection and preservation of fossilized soft tissue, rather than just dinosaur skeletons, as future advancements in molecular techniques will enable deeper insights into disease evolution.

A separate study had previously identified evidence of cancer in Telmatosaurus transsylvanicus, indicating its deep evolutionary roots.

Senior author Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “Dinosaurs, as long-lived, large-bodied organisms, present a compelling case for investigating how species managed cancer susceptibility and resistance over millions of years.

“Proteins, particularly those found in calcified tissues like bone, are more stable than DNA and are less susceptible to degradation and contamination. This makes them ideal candidates for studying ancient diseases, including cancer, in paleontological specimens.

“Unlike skeletal structures alone, soft tissues contain proteins that provide molecular information that can reveal the underlying biological mechanisms of disease.

“Our research, using relatively underused methods, invites further exploration that could hold the key to future discoveries that could benefit humans. However, it is crucial that long-term fossil conservation efforts are coordinated to ensure that future researchers have access to specimens suitable for cutting-edge molecular investigations.”

Reference: “Preserving Fossilized Soft Tissues: Advancing Proteomics and Unveiling the Evolutionary History of Cancer in Dinosaurs” by Pramodh Chitral Chandrasinghe, Biancastella Cereser, Sergio Bertazzo, Zoltán Csiki-Sava and Justin Stebbing, 2 April 2025, Biology.

DOI: 10.3390/biology14040370

