Double Trouble: Disturbingly High Rates of Depression and Anxiety in People Who Use Both Tobacco and Cannabis

Among more than 50,000 COVID-19 Citizen Science Study participants, around a quarter of users of both tobacco and cannabis experienced anxiety or depression – almost twice the rate of non-users.

People who use both tobacco and cannabis are more likely to report anxiety and depression than those who use tobacco only or those who use neither substance. This is according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Nhung Nguyen of the University of California, San Francisco, USA, and colleagues.

Data Analysis and Results

Tobacco and cannabis rank among the most commonly used substances worldwide, and their co-use has been on the rise amid the expanding legalization of cannabis. In the new study, the researchers analyzed data on the substance use and mental health of 53,843 US adults who participated in online surveys as part of the COVID-19 Citizens Health Study, which collected data from 2020 to 2022.

Overall, 4.9% of participants reported tobacco-only use, 6.9% reported cannabis-only use, and 1.6% reported co-use. Among people in the co-use group, 26.5% reported anxiety and 28.3% reported depression, while among people who used neither tobacco or cannabis, percentages of anxiety and depression were 10.6% and 11.2%. The likelihood of having these mental health disorders was about 1.8 times greater for co-users than non-users, the study found. Co-use and use of cannabis only were also associated with a higher likelihood of having anxiety compared to use of tobacco only.

Interpretation and Suggestions

While this study doesn’t claim a direct cause-and-effect relationship, its findings underline the association between the co-use of tobacco and cannabis and deteriorated mental health. Consequently, the authors recommend the incorporation of mental health resources into tobacco and cannabis cessation initiatives to potentially mitigate this connection.

The authors add: “Engaging in both tobacco and cannabis is linked to diminished mental well-being.”

Reference: “Associations between tobacco and cannabis use and anxiety and depression among adults in the United States: Findings from the COVID-19 citizen science study” by Nhung Nguyen, Noah D. Peyser, Jeffrey E. Olgin, Mark J. Pletcher, Alexis L. Beatty, Madelaine F. Modrow, Thomas W. Carton, Rasha Khatib, Djeneba Audrey Djibo, Pamela M. Ling and Gregory M. Marcus, 13 September 2023, PLOS ONE.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0289058

