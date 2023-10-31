Eerie and Mysterious Images Captured by NASA’s All-Sky Fireball Network

The NASA All-sky Fireball Network, designed to observe bright meteors, occasionally records eerie and mysterious images.

The NASA All-sky Fireball Network is a network of cameras set up by the NASA Meteoroid Environment Office (MEO) with the goal of observing the brightest meteors called fireballs.

However, sometimes creepy, crawly, spooky, strange, and mysterious images also get picked up by their cameras.

NASA’s All-Sky Fireball Network

The NASA All-sky Fireball Network, operated by the NASA Meteoroid Environment Office (MEO), is a dedicated system of cameras designed to track bright meteors or fireballs. Positioned across various strategic locations, these cameras provide valuable data on meteor trajectories and characteristics. Aside from their primary purpose, they’ve sometimes recorded unexplained and fascinating phenomena.

NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office

NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office (MEO), located at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is tasked with the vital role of studying meteoroids that may impact Earth. The MEO actively monitors and researches these space particles, providing crucial data to safeguard spacecraft and astronauts from potential threats, ensuring smooth space operations.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, based in Huntsville, Alabama, is a cornerstone of the nation’s space exploration initiatives. Founded in 1960, it’s been instrumental in designing the Saturn rockets for the Apollo missions. Presently, it drives advancements in propulsion technologies, space systems, and oversees critical projects like the Space Launch System for deep space missions.