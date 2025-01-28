Electric Vehicles Now Rival Traditional Cars in Reliability and Lifespan, Study Finds

BEVs now rival petrol and diesel vehicles in lifespan and mileage, with modern models lasting 18.4 years and traveling 124,000 miles on average. A study highlights BEVs’ rapid reliability improvements and their sustainability benefits, urging policymakers to support their adoption.

Battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) are now as reliable as traditional petrol and diesel vehicles, with lifespans that can match or exceed those of conventional cars and vans, according to a new study. This milestone represents a significant step forward in the transition to sustainable transportation.

The research analyzed nearly 300 million MOT test records from the UK’s Ministry of Transport, spanning the years 2005 to 2022. These records provided a detailed assessment of the “health” of every vehicle on UK roads, enabling researchers to estimate vehicle longevity and compare survival rates across various powertrains.

The international research team found that, although early Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) were less reliable than internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs), rapid advances in technology have enabled newer BEVs to achieve comparable lifespans, even under more intensive use.

Researchers found that BEVs demonstrated the most rapid improvement in reliability, with a 12% lower likelihood of failure (hazard rate) for each successive year of production, compared to 6.7% for petrol and 1.9% for diesel vehicles.

BEVs Surpass Petrol Cars in Mileage

Publishing their findings in Nature Energy, researchers from the University of Birmingham, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), University of California San Diego, and University of Bern, Switzerland, reveal that, on average, BEVs now have a lifespan of 18.4 years and can travel up to 124,000 miles, surpassing traditional petrol cars in mileage.

They also identify top-performing brands in terms of vehicle longevity. Tesla leads among BEVs. For petrol and diesel vehicles, Audi and Skoda are the best performers, respectively.

Co-author Dr Viet Nguyen-Tien, from the LSE, commented: “Our findings provide critical insights into the lifespan and environmental impact of electric vehicles. No longer just a niche option, BEVs are a viable and sustainable alternative to traditional vehicles – a significant step towards achieving a net-zero carbon future.”

Co-author Robert Elliott, Professor of Economics at the University of Birmingham, commented: “BEVs offer significant environmental benefits, especially as Europe switches to a more renewable energy mix. Despite higher initial emissions from production, a long-lasting electric vehicle can quickly offset its carbon footprint, contributing to the fight against climate change – making them a more sustainable long-term option.

Implications for Consumers and Policymakers

“Our findings offer consumers reliable data to make informed decisions about their vehicle purchases, whilst policymakers can use our insights to shape regulations and incentives that promote the adoption of durable and environmentally friendly vehicles and plan ahead their end-of-life treatment.”

The study highlights the importance of advances in technology in promoting the adoption of BEVs. It also provides valuable insights for fleet replacement strategies and planning how to effectively recycle electric vehicles at the end of their working life.

Reference: “The closing longevity gap between battery electric vehicles and internal combustion vehicles in Great Britain” by Viet Nguyen-Tien, Chengyu Zhang, Eric Strobl and Robert J. R. Elliott, 24 January 2025, Nature Energy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41560-024-01698-1

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