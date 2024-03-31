Electro-Fenton Magic Makes Methane the New Eco Fuel Hero

A team from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics made a breakthrough in converting methane to formic acid using oxygen at room temperature through a high-pressure electro-Fenton process, achieving significantly higher efficiency and productivity than traditional methods.

Direct conversion of methane (CH 4 ) and oxygen (O 2 ) to value-added chemicals is important for natural gas industries. However, challenges remain due to the difficulty of O 2 activation in forming active oxygen species for CH 4 activation under mild conditions.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Dehui Deng, Assoc. Prof. Xiaoju Cui and Liang Yu from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized the electrochemical conversion of CH 4 by O 2 to formic acid (HCOOH) at room temperature. This study was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The researchers developed a high-pressure electro-Fenton strategy to establish a hetero-homogeneous process for electro-catalytic conversion of CH 4 by O 2 at room temperature. They revealed that CH 4 was efficiently activated by ·OH, which was produced via a heterogeneous electroreduction of O 2 to H 2 O 2 on the Ag foil cathode, followed by a homogeneous Fe2+-facilitated H 2 O 2 decomposition.

Besides, the researchers found that the elevated pressure not only improved the productivity of H 2 O 2 from O 2 electro-reduction but also boosted the reaction collision probability between CH 4 and active ·OH in-situ generated from Fe2+-facilitated decomposition of H 2 O 2 .

Compared with the traditional electro-catalytic CH 4 conversion process with high overpotential (>0.9 V) and low Faradaic efficiency (< 60%), the high-pressure electro-Fenton process achieved an HCOOH Faradaic efficiency of 81.4% with an ultra-low cathodic overpotential of 0.38 V. The HCOOH productivity was 11.5 mmol h-1 gFe-1, which was 220 times that of ambient pressure.

“This work provides a new way for energy-efficient and sustainable conversion of CH 4 by directly using O 2 under mild conditions,” said Prof. Deng.

