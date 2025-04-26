Epic Journey at the Edge of Space: NASA’s Stadium-Sized Balloon Soars Across the Pacific

NASA’s giant super pressure balloon, carrying the HIWIND experiment, is racing across the Pacific after launching from New Zealand.

It’s set to glide over Chile and Argentina soon, part of its epic journey around the Southern Hemisphere. NASA’s team closely monitors the balloon’s health and navigational safety, ensuring it soars securely. Curious skywatchers can even follow its progress live online!



NASA’s Super Pressure Balloon Nears Pacific Crossing

After five days aloft, NASA’s super pressure balloon carrying the High altitude Interferometer Wind observation (HIWIND) payload is nearing the end of its Pacific Ocean crossing. As of this writing, the balloon is on track to reach South America on April 23, at approximately 2 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. UTC).

Launch From New Zealand and Global Trek

The stadium-sized, heavy-lift scientific balloon launched from Wānaka, New Zealand, on April 16 (U.S. Eastern Time). It is expected to pass over Chile and Argentina as it continues its journey around the Southern Hemisphere’s mid-latitudes.

Safety Checks and Overflight Protocols

Throughout all stages of flight, safety is a top priority. Before any land overflight occurs, the balloon’s health and performance of the command-and-control electronics are thoroughly assessed. The forecasted trajectory is also carefully reviewed to identify any potential risks.

To track the flight in real-time, visit the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility’s website here.

About HIWIND

HIWIND (High-Altitude Interferometer WIND experiment) is a scientific payload developed to study the dynamics of Earth’s upper atmosphere, particularly the mesosphere and lower thermosphere. These regions, located about 50 to 120 kilometers above the surface, play a critical role in atmospheric circulation and global climate patterns.

Carried by NASA’s super pressure balloon, HIWIND uses advanced optical and interferometric techniques to measure high-altitude wind speeds and temperatures with exceptional precision. By capturing detailed data on atmospheric waves and tides, HIWIND helps scientists better understand how energy and momentum move through the atmosphere — information that is essential for improving climate models, satellite operations, and weather prediction.

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