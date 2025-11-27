Even Cooling the Planet May Not Save Your Coffee, Wine, and Chocolate

Researchers found that SAI cools the surface but cannot control rainfall and humidity, leaving key luxury crops vulnerable to climate instability.
A new study published in Environmental Research Letters finds that even ambitious climate intervention strategies may fall short of protecting wine grapes, coffee and cacao. These crops support major global industries and the livelihoods of millions of farmers, yet they are becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate change. Rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns are causing sharp swings in annual yields, making it harder for farmers to depend on stable harvests.
Testing stratospheric aerosol injection as a climate fix
The research team evaluated whether Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) could help counter climate impacts in leading grape, coffee and cacao regions across western Europe, South America and West Africa. SAI is a proposed solar geoengineering approach that cools the planet by releasing reflective particles into the stratosphere, similar to the cooling that follows major volcanic eruptions.
To test its potential, the scientists used climate simulations to explore growing conditions from 2036 to 2045 in 18 key regions. They assessed crop suitability by examining temperature, rainfall, humidity, and disease risk. Although SAI lowered surface temperatures, it did not reliably maintain the environmental conditions these crops need. Only six of the 18 regions showed consistent improvement compared to scenarios without SAI.
Why cooling alone cannot protect crop yields
The study found that unpredictable rainfall and humidity played a major role in undermining SAI’s effectiveness. Although SAI could bring down temperatures, it may not reliably manage floods and humidity, leading to inconsistent outcomes in crop yield and projected revenue.
“Reducing temperature with SAI alone isn’t enough,” said co-author Dr. Ariel Morrison. “For instance, cacao species, while more tolerant of hot temperatures than coffee and grapes, are highly susceptible to pests and diseases caused by a combination of high temperatures, rainfall, and humidity. Natural climate variability also cannot be ignored – it leads to a wide range of outcomes under the same SAI scenario that could affect the livelihoods of farmers growing cacao, coffee, and grapes.”
”SAI climate intervention may offer temporary relief from rising temperatures in some regions, but it is not a guaranteed fix for the challenges facing luxury crop farming. Adaptation strategies tailored to local conditions, investment in resilient agricultural practices, and global cooperation are essential to saving these crops and the communities that depend on them,” adds Dr. Morrison.
Reference: “Macroclimate growing conditions for luxury crops after stratospheric aerosol injection” by Ariel L Morrison, Elizabeth A Barnes, James W Hurrell and Daniel M Hueholt, 4 November 2025, Environmental Research Letters.
DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/adfbff
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IF global warming is responsible for instability in future climate, why wouldn’t cooling bring back the former alleged stability? The unstated assumption is that the models are trustworthy. A related issue is the veracity of the mid-range CO2 emissions scenario. Thus, the primary problem is the accuracy of the forecasts. It appears to be impossible to validate the predictions until the future arrives.
No. Mankind needs to leave nature to heal itself. Stop trying to rescue things that don’t need rescuing. The living planet doesn’t need a doctor, it needs us to stay out of the way!
Since the global warming catastrophe never happened, and likely won’t, climate alarmists have to find a new angle, a new crisis to dupe people into their cult. Guess this pathetic attempt is the best they’ve got.
Truth!
New Delhi just had its coldest day in five years. Tamil Nadu in the south is cold and wetter than normal. My relatives in europe nearly froze to death last few years. But climate doomers overlook facts like this.
Your opinion might be more compelling if you provided reasons instead of just telling us ‘aliens’ to stay out of the way.
We have seen natural heating and cooling cycles in the archeological record, long before humans were involved. The planet will be fine without our intervention.
Happy?
No, it is still an assertion without context as to how and why past climate changes left no irrevocable changes. However, your original statement was, “it needs us to stay out of the way!”, which you haven’t really explained satisfactorily. Is it possible that the Earth “will be fine” even if we don’t “stay out of the way?”
Cooling the globe won’t fix the climate either?
Welp, guess we better cull mankind.
Then the people in power choose who lives and who dies. Choosing the elite to live won’t necessarily be good for the future gene pool. Unless that happens we will die because of the consequences of climate change and the wars that will be related to it anyway. Good luck with the longevity of your DNA. It is going to get interesting. I didn’t have kids so it is up to my 21 nieces and nephews.
Thank you for not contributing to the global population explosion as the rest of your family did.
Good. I intend to continue burning all my plastic in a 50 gallon drum in my backyard, driving my GOP Mobile and eating rare steak, cooked on rain forest charcoal. I’m doing that while I wait for the price of beach front homes to plummet as the seas rise. I’m also doing that because I’m White, male and like girls. No regrets.