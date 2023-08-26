Extreme Temperatures and Humidity: Heat Dome Descends on Central U.S.

Extreme temperatures and humidity affected millions of people in the Midwest, Great Plains, and South in August 2023.

High heat and humidity have blanketed numerous states in the U.S. South, Midwest, and Great Plains in late August of 2023. This is due to a large area of high pressure and warm air, commonly referred to as a heat dome, which settled over the interior United States.

Temperature Modeling and Records

The map above shows air temperatures modeled at 2 meters (6.5 feet) above the ground at about 3 p.m. Central Time on August 23, 2023. It was generated by merging satellite observations with temperatures predicted by a version of the Goddard Earth Observing System (GEOS) model, which uses mathematical equations to represent physical processes in the atmosphere. The darkest reds indicate areas where temperatures exceeded 104°F (40°C).

Many areas across the middle of the country sweltered under record or near-record heat in this stretch of weather. New Orleans, Louisiana, tied its previous record high, set in August 1980. The temperature topped out at 102°F (39°C) on August 23 at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Houston, Texas, nearly tied its record of consecutive days over 100°F (38°C), while Sioux Falls, South Dakota, tied their hottest daily low temperature of 81°F (27°C).

Impact of Humidity and Global Heatwaves

High humidity, owing to moisture drawn from the Gulf of Mexico, contributed to the extreme nature of the heat wave. Chicago, Illinois, experienced a heat index of 116°F (47°C) on August 23, which ties its second highest on record. The higher the heat index, which indicates how hot it feels when accounting for both temperature and relative humidity, the harder it is for the human body to cool itself. Commuter trains in the city had to run slower due to heat-related stress on the tracks. More than 100 million people may have been exposed to dangerous heat and humidity for multiple days, according to one analysis by The Washington Post.

The heat dome in the United States is but one of several bouts of hot weather occurring around the world. Another stretch of extreme heat is gripping southern Europe, while scores of new temperature records are being set in Japan. Even winter weather in the Southern Hemisphere is unusually warm.

Forecast and Relief

For those in the U.S., relief might be on the horizon. A cold front is expected to alleviate much of the Midwest’s heat by August 26, as per the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. Nevertheless, regions like the southern plains and the Gulf Coast might endure the scorching temperatures for a few more days.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using GEOS-5 data from the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office at NASA GSFC.