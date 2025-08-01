First-Ever Images Capture Atoms “Wiggling” in Quantum Materials

Scientists have imaged atomic thermal vibrations for the first time, revealing hidden patterns that could redefine quantum and nano-electronic device design.
Scientists studying atomic-level behavior in advanced electronic and quantum devices have successfully captured the first-ever microscopy images of atomic thermal vibrations. This discovery uncovers a previously unseen type of atomic motion that could play a key role in the future design of quantum technologies and extremely thin electronics.
Yichao Zhang, an assistant professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Maryland, developed a new electron microscopy technique that allows researchers to directly visualize a phenomenon known as “moiré phasons.” These vibrations affect how heat and electricity move through two-dimensional (2D) materials, which are essential candidates for next-generation quantum and electronic applications. The research, which includes the first documented images showing the thermal vibrations of individual atoms, was published on July 24 in Science.
Two-dimensional materials are extremely thin, sheet-like structures that measure just a few nanometers in thickness. Scientists are exploring them as promising building blocks for future quantum and electronic devices. When these materials are twisted, they exhibit patterns called moiré phasons. These patterns are crucial for understanding how the materials conduct heat, behave electronically, and maintain structural integrity. Until now, moiré phasons were extremely challenging to observe in the lab, which limited scientists’ ability to fully grasp the potential of these materials to drive breakthroughs in quantum computing and energy-efficient technology.
Electron Ptychography: A Revolutionary Imaging Technique
Zhang’s research team took on this challenge by using a new technique called “electron ptychography,” which achieved the highest resolution documented (better than 15 picometers) and detected blurring of individual atoms caused by thermal vibrations. Her work has revealed that spatially localized moiré phasons dominate thermal vibrations of twisted two-dimensional materials, which fundamentally reshaped how scientists understand their impact.
The breakthrough study, which confirmed the longstanding theoretical predictions of moiré phasons, also demonstrated that “electron ptychography” can be used to map thermal vibrations with atomic precision for the first time, which was previously an experimental capability out of reach.
“This is like decoding a hidden language of atomic motion,” said Zhang. “Electron ptychography lets us see these subtle vibrations directly. Now we have a powerful new method to explore previously hidden physics, which will accelerate discoveries in two-dimensional quantum materials.”
Zhang’s research team will next focus on resolving how thermal vibrations are affected by defects and interfaces in quantum and electronic materials. Controlling the thermal vibration behavior of these materials could enable the design of novel devices with tailored thermal, electronic, and optical properties, thereby paving the way for advances in quantum computing, energy-efficient electronics, and nanoscale sensors.
Reference: “Atom-by-atom imaging of moiré phasons with electron ptychography” by Yichao Zhang, Ballal Ahammed, Sang Hyun Bae, Chia-Hao Lee, Jeffrey Huang, Mohammad Abir Hossain, Tawfiqur Rakib, Arend M. van der Zande, Elif Ertekin and Pinshane Y. Huang, 24 July 2025, Science.
DOI: 10.1126/science.adw7751
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For me it begs this question: can one be certain the “wiggling” is thermal in nature and not due to the radiant pulsing angular nature of lines gravity force in double slit experiments I’ve been writing about for years?
Gravity is virtually constant in such a thin piece of material, so it is unlikely to be due to gravity.
This illustrates the important principle of testability – i.e., a hypothesis must make predictions that then can be tested by experiments. Without testability there is no way to evaluate a hypothesis for correctness. If the ‘pulsing angular lines of gravity’ could make predictions about the ‘wiggling’ then there is a good case to be had.
AG3, Thanks for the reply. Therein lies the challenge for a lone lay discoverer with very limited skills and resources. What I’ve been demonstrating, visibly, is the “induction” I’ve observed and felt, postulating with limited empirical evidence (e.g., gravity ‘lensing,’ minimally) it is consistent down to the atomic and sub-atomic scales, from scattered dots in double-slit experiments to wiggling atoms in a very thin material. I now postulate that temperature is only coincidental/complimentary to the ‘wiggling’ factor. Regrettably, again/still, I have to rely upon more skilled and resourceful teams of professional others for a final ‘proof.’
Blocked on an earlier reply, AG3, I’m writing again and again of a personal discovery in 2009 which, in my senior lay American male opinion, I first proved in uploaded video demonstrations in 2012, that invisible radiant pulsing angular lines of gravity force can move entire wheels in predictable ways. In both the start and stop of a rotating arm in my most recent reproducible video demonstration, an invisible force caused two aluminum disks to rotate in predictable ways. If so, why not photons in double slit experiments (e.g., also “gravity lensing”) and entire atoms in a very thin material, somewhat also affected by heat?
Note 2508030403_Source1.Reinterpretation
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/first-ever-images-capture-atoms-wiggling-in-quantum-materials/
1.
the first image to capture the “shaking” of an atom in a quantum material
University of Maryland August 1, 2025
An experimental measure of the thermal vibrations of a single atom. Source: courtesy of Yichhao Zhang et al
Scientists have imaged thermal oscillations of atoms for the first time, revealing hidden patterns that could redefine quantum and nanoelectronic device design.
1-1.
Scientists studying atomic-level behavior in advanced electronic and quantum devices have successfully captured microscopic images of atomic thermal oscillations for the first time.
The findings reveal a previously unseen type of atomic motion, which could play an important role in future quantum technologies and the design of ultra-thin electronic devices.
1-2.
-Lee Cha-oh, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Maryland, has developed a new electron microscope technology that allows researchers to directly visualize a phenomenon known as “Moire Paisson.”
-These oscillations affect the way heat and electricity travel through two-dimensional (2D) materials, which are essential candidates for next-generation quantum and electronic applications.
-The study, which contains the first documented images showing thermal oscillations of individual atoms, was published in Science on July 24.
1-3.
The two-dimensional material is a very thin plate-shaped structure, just a few nanometers thick. Scientists are studying the material as a promising component for future quantum and electronic devices.
-When these materials are twisted, a pattern called Moire Paisson appears.
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The Moare pattern shows photons through electrons jumping across the atomic matter wave (stationary wave) integer orbital groove.
This is the crucial clue to the formation of msbase,qpeoms.size. Knowing a pattern reveals the electron movement of a standing wave and the generation of photons regardless of the size. Uh-huh.
2-1.
-This groundbreaking study confirming long-standing theoretical predictions of Moare Paison
-We also show for the first time that thermal oscillations can be mapped to atomic precision using “electromagnetic pticography”.
_This was previously an experimentally unattainable ability.
-“It’s like deciphering the hidden language of atomic motion,” Zhang said. “Electronic phticography allows us to see these subtle vibrations firsthand.
3.
-Now we have a powerful new way to explore physics that was previously hidden, which will accelerate the discovery of two-dimensional quantum materials.”
-Professor Jang’s research team will focus on investigating the effects of defects and interfaces in quantum and electronic materials on thermal vibration.
-Controlling the thermal oscillation behavior of these materials allows the design of new devices with customized thermal, electronic and optical properties, laying the groundwork for advances in quantum computing, energy-efficient electronics, and nanoscale sensors.
This is false reporting ive been observing them for years because they dont accept my findings doesn’t mean they are not accurate I did this years ago and can prove it do I need legal counsel