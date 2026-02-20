“Ghost” 7-Foot Great White Shark Caught in the Mediterranean Sparks 160-Year Investigation

A juvenile great white shark was captured off the coast of Spain, leading researchers to investigate further and confirm the species’ rare but ongoing presence in the Spanish Mediterranean.

On April 20, 2023, local fishermen operating off the eastern peninsula unexpectedly caught a juvenile great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias). The animal measured about 210 cm in length and weighed between 80 and 90 kg. Encounters like this are rare in the region, and the incident prompted scientists to take a closer look at the historical record.

Researchers reviewed documented sightings and captures dating back to 1862, assembling a comprehensive analysis that has now been published in the open-access journal Acta Ichthyologica et Piscatoria.

By placing this single event within more than 160 years of data, the team found that great white sharks in the Mediterranean represent what scientists often describe as a “ghost” population. They are seldom seen, yet the evidence shows they have not disappeared.

Records confirm an ongoing, though irregular, presence in these waters. Despite this persistence, the species remains listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, and global population trends continue to decline.

“Determining the presence of juvenile individuals is of particular importance,” says Dr. José Carlos Báez, the study’s lead researcher. “The occurrence of juvenile specimens raises the question whether active reproduction may be occurring in the region.” If young sharks are present, it could suggest that the Mediterranean is more than just a transit zone and may support at least some level of breeding activity.



Video of the accidentally caught great white shark. Credit: Báez et al., 2026

The fear of Great White Sharks

Public perception often complicates discussions about great white sharks. Fear has long shaped the way people respond to large marine predators, especially species associated with rare but highly publicized attacks. Yet the historical record examined in this study shows that sightings in Spanish Mediterranean waters are uncommon and remain exceptional events rather than routine occurrences.

Referencing H.P. Lovecraft’s line that “the oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown.” Báez argues that better scientific knowledge offers a path forward. “By shedding light on the biology and ecology of the great white shark, research can help replace unfounded myths with genuine understanding.” In other words, careful documentation and long-term study may do more to reduce anxiety than speculation ever could.

Dismantling the Stigma, One Myth at a Time

With great white shark populations in decline, researchers emphasize that long-term observation programs are vital to understanding the species’ biology in the Mediterranean. By pairing direct sightings with advanced tracking methods, evidence-based strategies can be developed for the conservation of this iconic apex predator.

“The main idea I want to convey to the public is that these large marine animals have a fundamental role in marine ecosystems. As highly migratory pelagic species, they redistribute energy and nutrients across vast distances. They serve as nature’s scavengers – by consuming carrion, they keep ecosystems clean. Even in death, their descent to the seafloor provides a critical pulse of nourishment for deep-sea communities,” concludes Báez.

Reference: “New record of white shark, Carcharodon carcharias (Elasmobranchii, Lamniformes, Lamnidae), from the Mediterranean Spanish coast” by José Carlos Báez, Miguel A. Puerto, Davinia Torreblanca, José L. Varela, Leila Carmona and David Macías, 27 January 2026, Acta Ichthyologica et Piscatoria.

DOI: 10.3897/aiep.56.173786

This study was partially supported by the Spanish research project DINAMO (PID2021-128169OB-100), funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation (MICINN). This research was also partially supported financially by the project “Plan Complementario de I+D+i en el área de Biodiversidad (PCBIO),” funded by the European Union within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan—NextGenerationEU, by the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, and by the Regional Government of Andalucía through subproject ALMA.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.