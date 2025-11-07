Goodbye, Cavities? Scientists Just Found a Way to Regrow Tooth Enamel

Scientists at the University of Nottingham have developed a new protein-based gel that can restore tooth enamel by mimicking the body’s natural growth processes.
A newly developed material has been used to create a gel capable of repairing and rebuilding tooth enamel, offering a potential breakthrough in both preventive and restorative dental care.
Scientists from the University of Nottingham’s School of Pharmacy and Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering designed this bioinspired substance to restore damaged or eroded enamel, reinforce existing enamel, and help guard against future decay. Their findings were published in Nature Communications.
This protein-based gel, which contains no fluoride, can be quickly applied to teeth using the same method dentists use for traditional fluoride treatments. It imitates the natural proteins responsible for guiding enamel formation early in life. Once in place, the gel forms a thin, durable coating that seeps into the tooth surface, filling small cracks and imperfections.
Acting as a structural framework, it draws calcium and phosphate ions from saliva to encourage the precise growth of new minerals through a process known as epitaxial mineralization. This allows the new material to merge with the natural tooth, restoring both its structure and strength.
Applications Beyond Enamel Repair
The new material can also be applied on top of exposed dentine, growing an enamel-like layer on top of dentine, which has many benefits including treating hypersensitivity or enhancing the bonding of dental restorations.
Enamel degradation is a major contributor to tooth decay and is associated to dental problems affecting almost 50% of the world’s population. These problems can lead to infections and tooth loss, and can also be associated with conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Enamel does not naturally regenerate; once you lose it is gone forever. There is currently no solution available that can effectively regrow enamel. Current treatments, such as fluoride varnishes and remineralization solutions, only alleviate the symptoms of lost enamel.
Promising Results from the Research
Dr Abshar Hasan, a Postdoctoral Fellow and leading author of the study, said: “Dental enamel has a unique structure, which gives enamel its remarkable properties that protect our teeth throughout life against physical, chemical, and thermal insults.”
He continues, When our material is applied to demineralized or eroded enamel, or exposed dentine, the material promotes the growth of crystals in an integrated and organized manner, recovering the architecture of our natural healthy enamel. We have tested the mechanical properties of these regenerated tissues under conditions simulating ‘real-life situations’ such as tooth brushing, chewing, and exposure to acidic foods, and found that the regenerated enamel behaves just like healthy enamel.”
Professor Alvaro Mata, Chair in Biomedical Engineering & Biomaterials who led the study said: We are very excited because the technology has been designed with the clinician and patient in mind. It is safe, can be easily and rapidly applied, and it is scalable. Also, the technology is versatile, which opens the opportunity to be translated into multiple types of products to help patients of all ages suffering from a variety of dental problems associated with loss of enamel and exposed dentine. We have started this process with our start-up company Mintech-Bio and hope to have a first product out by next year; this innovation could soon be helping patients worldwide.”
Reference: “Biomimetic supramolecular protein matrix restores structure and properties of human dental enamel” by Abshar Hasan, Andrey Chuvilin, Alexander Van Teijlingen, Helena Rouco, Christopher Parmenter, Federico Venturi, Michael Fay, Gabriele Greco, Nicola M. Pugno, Jan Ruben, Charlotte J. C. Edwards-Gayle, Benjamin Myers, Ingrid Dreveny, Nathan Cowieson, Adam Winter, Sara Gamea, X. Frank Walboomers, Tanvir Hussain, José Carlos Rodríguez-Cabello, Frankie Rawson, Tell Tuttle, Sherif Elsharkawy, Avijit Banerjee, Stefan Habelitz and Alvaro Mata, 4 November 2025, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-64982-y
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So, brush this one and chew a few calcium tabs with maybe some phosphate laundry soap tide pods and make your teeth as good as new, and all this time you thought those tictard kids eating soap pods were crazy, they knew more than you!!
Eating Tide Pods won’t regrow your tooth enamel, tard. That’s just wishful thinking. LOL
How do I sign up?
BL
Thanks for the information,how can I order for one
It’s probably the hydroxyappitite
Exactly!
That’s not a protein based gel 🤦♀️ the product you’re referring to is full of lead
Awesome, I would love to have my smile back again. That would be amazing.💯❤️🙏 Thanks
You need to be more careful accepting articles as truth. If you read the article carefully . The article actually says they can’t create enamel. They have a surface coating that does “function like enamel…. “ the same way existing filling material or tooth coatings are cover lost enamel and look like enamel and is placed where enamel once was. But be clear the title of the post is false and they did not find a way to make enamel. If you want to buy a product that advertises with an obvious lie… and something the dentist can paint on you tooth that has minor damage but not actual bacterial decay that causes cavities. Oh yeah, it will be expensive and is not grow new enamel. We (dentists) already have many products very similar to this.
Not once did they mention what this substance is. I’m sure it’s natural so they gotta mix it with toxins to patent it and make money
Oh, give me a break!!
I want to be like a shark
Japan is in human trial stage to regrow entire teeth.
That’s been in process for 20 years and not by Japan. We’ll never have that tech released to us because dentistry will have no way of cashing in on us. It was done 20 yrs ago when I was still a Biotech student
Correct 💯. Here, in the states, its fiscal growth MUST be protected before anyone can know what is in it…
Thrilled to hear this! Good job!
You need to be more careful accepting articles as truth. If you read the article carefully . The article actually says they can’t create enamel. They have a surface coating that does “function like enamel…. “ the same way existing filling material or tooth coatings are cover lost enamel and look like enamel and is placed where enamel once was. But be clear the title of the post is false and they did not find a way to make enamel. If you want to buy a product that advertises with an obvious lie… and something the dentist can paint on you tooth that has minor damage but not actual bacterial decay that causes cavities. Oh yeah, it will be expensive and is not grow new enamel. We (dentists) already have many products very similar to this.
You need to be more careful accepting articles as truth. If you read the article carefully . The article actually says they can’t create enamel. They have a surface coating that does “function like enamel…. “ the same way existing filling material or tooth coatings are cover lost enamel and look like enamel and is placed where enamel once was. But be clear the title of the post is false and they did not find a way to make enamel. If you want to buy a product that advertises with an obvious lie… and something the dentist can paint on you tooth that has minor damage but not actual bacterial decay that causes cavities. Oh yeah, it will be expensive and is not grow new enamel. We (dentists) already have many products very similar to this. Duh
I can’t make a comment so just stating. I went the dentist in June 6month cleaning in June. I left in tears of joy! The two front teeth had lost some enamel. All the sudden out of no where working with her assistant kept saying bone bone. My front teeth are new again. All I did was match the color. Insurance paid for it! 2 wins. Ask about bone. It’s wild👍😁😁😁😁
Please all my teeth are removed and deccay so I want to regrow them so please do assist me and give me some information on how to improve them.
Umm…. what?
What about hydroxyapatite?
I’m sure the FDA and ADA are figuring out how to make this fail trials so dentists can continue to “care” for our teeth.
This is cynical. It’s also realistic. It will not be available in the US next year. Maybe in 10 years It will be approved by the FDA and ADA. After that, it will take about 20 years for insurance to pay for any of it at all, making it completely unaffordable for the 99 percent. After that, insurance will still pay only the smallest amount of an extremely expensive procedure, it will make getting a crown look like paying the neighbor kid to mow your lawn. But insurance will probably never pay for any of it, the way it won’t pay any of laser eye correction surgery. This will be locked away with the cure for cancer and the chemical stabilizer for asphalt and good clean energy solutions, because, much like the large banks, these industries are “too big to fail.”
Word
Perfectly said 💯
Yep, Everytime. Europe has had toothpaste regrow gums.. Not allowed in the U.S.A though.. American Dentist Association is toxic.
What is the brand name of the miracle toothpaste “not allowed in the U.S.A.? No more empty assertions, please.
Either dentist will not like this or they will charge an exorbitant amount to purchase it.
Your missing the obvious. Dentist won’t like this, so they will charge an enormous amount that only the richest can pay. And you will have to travel to Europe, because it won’t be approved in the US.
“You’re”. They need to let us edit our comments.
It is a good thing that people will say good bye to cavities. So when will this protein based gel that redrows the enamel be on the market?
A similar product already exists, in the US has been used since January 2024 and has great results for early stage cavities.
This company is listed on the Kosdaq Exchange, which is the secondary market in Korea Exchange. If it was ready for prime time, big money would already be available and it would be listed on a better Exchange.
I got it this last cleaning it was 130 dollar to do one tooth that was starting to show calcium loss I just did it last cleaning it was 130 for one tooth that showed calcium loss.
What is the product called that is already here and being used?
Great work ! A breakthrough usable by all mankind.
” Enamel does not normally regenerate, once you loose it (sic) gone forever” later this statement is contradicted by, “When our material is applied…the regenerated enamel…” Hopefully I’m not being too nit picky.
It’s called Curodont Repair by a Swiss company called vVardis but it’s only used to remineralise early cavities i.e. areas of demineralisation and white spot lesions on teeth.
What is the product and how do we get it?
I got it this last cleaning it was 130 dollar to do one tooth that was starting to show calcium loss
I’m old enough to remember when scientists in Israel discovered the “cure for cancer” some years ago. What ever happened with that one?
It’s all about the money. We don’t hear anything on this anymore on a cure ?
Dr. in Texas found a cure too. The government took all his patients charts and told him he would need a billion for the FDA approval.
Never heard anything after that. Hhmmm?
The cure for cancer went to horses goats and dogs it’s called ivermectin
Ok less see it.
Fascinating.
I would like to know more or where to
discover any advances with enamel restoration.
Thank you,
Mr. Jacob
Good job
How can I get in this study please
Help me help you ..
Guessing they’re going to try to monetize hydroxyapotite now cause it’s helped so many people. Boooo
Hydroxyapatite didn’t work for me. My teeth became more sensitive while using it for just a few months so I stopped and went back to fluoride toothpaste and my teeth felt better almost immediately.
People– look up information on Novamin and similar toothpaste ingredients (not available in the US, but I buy on Amazon and it’s shipped from other countries. It’s already been in the in the Sensodyne that is sold in other countries!!! For the exact reason you would think _ $$)
This is the welcome Idea,
I am the one I suffered and no feeling well because of teeth some years back maybe 15 years ago I went to the clinic (dentist) to get treatment , the results my teeth was removed. Now another teeth is also affected and am suffering from it, sometimes i failed to eat something (food) because of pain.
My question is where can I get treatment from you ? Am Malawian and am based in Malawi
I just wrote a big reply and got some reason it disappeared what the HELL!!! I’m so frustrated! Why the hell did it disappear!!!!!!!!! It was a fricking good one too!!! This really fricking sucks!!!!! It was too long for me to do it again!!!!!!!! You guys should really look into this issue !!! I mean I’m fuming pissed off!!!
Sucks to be a dentist
The work “caries” appears nowhere in the paper.
A product named Recaldent (a trade name for Casein PhosphoPeptide–Amorphous Calcium Phosphate, extracted from milk casein, developed in Melbourne Australia) rebuilds dental enamel. In 2005 I tested it on my own teeth, under the observation of my dentist. I successfully sealed up and eliminated a number of cavities, much to my dentist’s surprise.
Unfortunately, the availability of this product is very limited—it’s now owned by Mondelez (formerly Cadbury Schweppes), and mostly licensed out to GC Corporation in Japan, who use it in their MI Paste and MI Paste Plus products. In a few countries Colgate includes small amounts of it in certain enamel-repair toothpastes, and you can sometimes still find it in Recaldent-branded chewing gum, though even that’s become rare.
Simply put, this very promising means of re-enamelising teeth has never been significantly marketed to the wider public—obviously, it would save enormous amounts in dental costs if it were, and that would translate into equally enormous losses for the dental industry.
THANK YOU for that info! “Recaldent”…I’m going to look into it. Oh man, could be the miracle I’ve been waiting for. I had no idea these things existed.
Regrowing and repairing tooth enamel is a standard function of the mouth and saliva. The reason that cavities form is due to an environment (from food) that promotes harmful bacteria growth which eats away the enamel faster than it can be repaired. Changing the diet can reverse the problem, but most people can’t or won’t do that. Alternatively Xylitol after every meal and every snack can reverse the problem by promoting healthy bacteria which will eventually stop the bad bacteria from growing.
So Japan has had this for the last couple of years and they are completely regrowing teeth like you were a baby in the womb and finally England is coming out with study so I get that they’re going to come out with it next year but my question how much is it going to cost how much money are they going to charge us considering before a for placement bridge cost 25 to $30,000 so how much is this going to cost? Seriously how much and American suffer everyday because of health problems teeth problems everything else because we have to pay to go see a doctor or a dentist unlike the rest of the world who doesn’t so again how much is it going to cost and how much of our soul are we going to have to give away so we have good teeth yeah okay
Thanks for this information wow I’m amazed!!!…so how do we start or buy this product from who????…and when????…please share the information if you have any take care
We’ve heard this every year for tha last 20 years.
Sounds like typical investor fraud.
this article was very poorly written and stinky
against physical, chemical, and thermal insults = assault