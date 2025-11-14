University of Tokyo researchers have created a powerful new microscope that captures both forward- and back-scattered light at once, letting scientists see everything from large cell structures to tiny nanoscale particles in a single shot.
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed a new type of microscope that can detect signals over an intensity range 14 times broader than that of standard microscopes. The technique works label-free, meaning it does not require extra fluorescent dyes or stains. Because of this, the method is gentle on living cells and suitable for long-term monitoring, making it attractive for testing and quality control in pharmaceutical and biotechnology settings. The work is described today (November 14) in the journal Nature Communications.
Balancing Sensitivity and Scale in Modern Imaging
Microscopes have been essential tools for scientific discovery since the 16th century, but each major advance has typically required instruments that are not only more precise, but also more specialized. As a result, today’s advanced imaging methods often involve difficult tradeoffs between what they can see and how they see it. Quantitative phase microscopy (QPM) uses forward-scattered light to detect structures at the microscale (in this study, over 100 nanometers), but it cannot access much smaller features.
In practice, QPM is often used to capture still images of complex cellular architecture. Interferometric scattering (iSCAT) microscopy takes a different approach by relying on back-scattered light and can pick up structures as tiny as single proteins. This makes it powerful for “tracking” individual particles and following rapid changes inside cells, but it does not offer the broad, whole-cell perspective that QPM provides.
Dual-Direction Light Measurement Strategy
“I would like to understand dynamic processes inside living cells using non-invasive methods,” says Horie, one of the first authors.
Guided by this goal, the team explored whether collecting light traveling in both directions simultaneously could break the usual trade-off and capture a wide range of particle sizes and motions in a single frame. To evaluate this idea and verify that their custom-built microscope was working as intended, they focused on what happens during cell death. In one experiment, they recorded a single image that contained information from both forward- and backward-traveling light.
Separating Signals With High Precision
“Our biggest challenge,” Toda, another first author, explains, “was cleanly separating two kinds of signals from a single image while keeping noise low and avoiding mixing between them.”
By carefully processing the data, the researchers succeeded in measuring the movement of larger cell components (micro) as well as much smaller particles (nano). Comparing the forward- and back-scattered signals also allowed them to estimate each particle’s size and its refractive index, a property that describes how strongly light bends or scatters when it encounters the particle.
Toward Imaging Exosomes and Viruses
“We plan to study even smaller particles,” Toda says, already thinking about future research, “such as exosomes and viruses, and to estimate their size and refractive index in different samples. We also want to reveal how living cells move toward death by controlling their state and double-checking our results with other techniques.”
Reference: “Bidirectional quantitative scattering microscopy” by Kohki Horie, Keiichiro Toda, Takuma Nakamura and Takuro Ideguchi, 14 November 2025, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-65570-w
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
B note 2511150029_Source1.Reinterpretation Storytelling【
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/great-unified-microscope-reveals-hidden-micro-and-nano-worlds-inside-living-cells/
1.
_”Great Integrated Microscope” Reveals Hidden Micro-Nano Worlds in Living Cells
_Conceptual diagram of a bidirectional quantitative scattering microscope that detects both forward and backward scattering light from the cell. This dual sensing method allows visualization of structures ranging from whole cell morphology to nano-sized particles.
_Researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed a powerful new microscope that simultaneously captures forward and backward scattering light, allowing scientists to observe large cell structures to small nano-sized particles at once.
[Did something great come up? I’m thinking about it!
It reminds me of the old saying, “It’s not Hong Du-kae in the middle of the night…” This is when someone suddenly says something unexpected or gets unexpected.
>>>>> I fall asleep in the early evening of the 14th, I woke up a little while ago and it’s still the 14th??
And the news that you’ve been looking at our human body with a great microscope??
But? This isn’t right..I can’t sleep well these days because of the bigger things… Uh-huh.
>>>>>>
Anyway, it’s great that neutrinos come back 100 light-years into the universe and know how to pass through the human body in tens of trillions of seconds. Hmm.
>>> What’s more amazing than neutrinos is to film the entangled movement passing by the human body in an instant. It’s an electromagnetic wave seen through light
It’s not even a little bit of microgravity that makes the human body bend properly. It’s the fifth force, the suqer.
>>>>> My guess is that all humans move according to the space design map msbase.
>>>>Transparent neutrino passage path msbase screen, all human designs suspected manipulation of cosmic neutrinos suqer.tsp.qcell and dark energy eqpms.
<<<<<<<< It’s only a proper science when you’re at the level of researching something like this. Hmmm.
[Trillions of neutrinos pass through the human body every second, but they have no charge and hardly react with matter, causing no harm to the human body and not feeling any effect. Neutrinos from the sun make up the largest portion and continue to flow into other channels.
the relationship between neutrinos and the human body
Pass: Neutrinos have no charge and their interactions are so weak that they pass through most materials, including the human body, almost without stopping.
Impact: It has little effect on the human body, so even if neutrinos pass through the body, we have no idea.
Influence: Neutrinos are very unlikely to react with the human body, and only one particle reacts when passing through a light-year thick iron plate.]
>>>>> Of course, he was much greater than the others. Haha.
】
1-1.
_Researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed a new type of microscope that can detect signals in an intensity range 14 times wider than conventional microscopes. The technology works without markers, so no additional fluorescent dyes or dyeing are required.
_Therefore, the method is suitable for long-term monitoring without burdening living cells, making it suitable for inspection and quality control in pharmaceutical and biotechnology. The study was published today (November 14) in the journal Nature Communications.
1-2.
Balancing sensitivity and scale in modern images
_Microscopes have been an essential tool for scientific discovery since the 16th century, but more precise and specialized equipment was required whenever major advances were made.
_As a result, today’s advanced imaging techniques often require a difficult balance between what can be seen with the eye and how it can be seen with the eye. Quantitative phase microscopy (QPM) uses forward scattering light to detect fine-sized structures (more than 100 nanometers in the present study), but it is not accessible to much smaller structures.
_Indeed, QPM is often used to capture still images of complex cell structures. Interference scattering microscopy (iSCAT) takes a different approach that utilizes backscattering light, and can capture structures as small as a single protein. It is effective in “tracking” individual particles and tracking sudden changes inside the cell, but it is as extensive as QPM and does not provide a cell-wide field of view.
2. Dual-directional photometry strategies
_”We want to use non-invasive methods to understand the dynamic processes inside living cells,” said Dr. Horie, one of the first authors.
_In line with these goals, the team explored whether collecting light traveling simultaneously in both directions would break the usual trade-offs and capture different particle sizes and motions in a single frame. To evaluate the idea and ensure that the bespoke microscope worked as intended, the team focused on what happened during the apoptosis process. One experiment recorded a single image that contained information on both forward and backward light.
THANKS FOR THIS
I think that ethical problems are underacknowledged. I am mentally, emotionally, and physically traumatized by their research. I should be given an option to consent to or to participate in these experiments. I lost lots of time with my son and parents because I was scared they would be harassed or killed. I’m scared.