Groundbreaking Study Reveals Tortoises Have Feelings, Similar to Ours

A groundbreaking study reveals that red-footed tortoises experience long-term mood states.

Researchers specializing in animal behavior and cognition at the University of Lincoln have uncovered new evidence about reptile sentience that could lead to major changes in how these animals are managed in captive environments.

Their groundbreaking study presents strong evidence that red-footed tortoises (Chelonoidis carbonaria) are capable of experiencing lasting mood states, much like mammals and birds. This finding represents a significant advancement in our understanding of reptile subjectivity, challenging traditional beliefs and carrying important consequences for animal welfare practices.

Testing optimism and pessimism in tortoises

The researchers worked with 15 red-footed tortoises, applying a cognitive bias test originally designed for use in humans. This method helps reveal whether an individual interprets ambiguous situations with optimism or pessimism, depending on their underlying emotional state.

Widely used in studies of mammals and birds, the test offers insight into how animals perceive uncertainty, serving as an indirect measure of mood. The team discovered that tortoises living in enriched environments were more likely to interpret ambiguous cues positively, indicating a more optimistic and possibly happier state of mind.

To further explore this connection, the researchers also assessed the tortoises’ responses to anxiety-inducing situations, such as encountering unfamiliar objects and environments. Tortoises that made more optimistic judgments during the cognitive bias test also showed fewer signs of anxiety, strengthening the evidence for a relationship between emotional state and behavior.

These findings contribute to a growing body of research suggesting that reptiles may possess a more sophisticated emotional life than previously assumed. While reptiles are already recognized for their learning and problem-solving skills, this study offers the clearest indication yet that they can experience enduring mood states—a central feature of sentience.

Implications for animal welfare laws

Understanding whether animals can experience moods and emotions is crucial for informing welfare standards. In the UK, the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act 2022 recognizes the capacity of animals to feel, which directly influences how they are treated under the law.

Anna Wilkinson, Professor of Animal Cognition at the University of Lincoln, explained: “Animal welfare concerns are reliant upon evidence that a given species has the capacity to experience affective states. With reptiles becoming increasingly common as pets, it is essential for us to study their moods and emotions to try to understand how captivity may impact them.”

Oliver Burman, Professor of Animal Behavior and Welfare at the University of Lincoln, added: “This is an exciting finding that represents a significant shift in our understanding of what reptiles can experience, with important implications for how we care for these animals in captivity and interact with them in the wild.”

The findings also offer new insights into the evolution of affective states, i.e. emotions and moods, across species. If reptiles, a group that diverged from mammals and birds hundreds of millions of years ago, can experience moods, it suggests that affective states may be more widespread in the animal kingdom than previously believed.

Reference: “Evidence of mood states in reptiles” by Tatjana Hoehfurtner, Anna Wilkinson, Sophie A. Moszuti and Oliver H.P. Burman, 28 June 2025, Animal Cognition.

DOI: 10.1007/s10071-025-01973-y

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.