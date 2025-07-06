Hearing Aids Could Help You Live Longer and Feel Less Lonely

Hearing loss doesn’t just mute sound—it can muffle connection.

A sweeping new study reveals that using hearing aids or cochlear implants not only improves communication but significantly reduces loneliness and social isolation. People with hearing devices reported richer relationships, stronger feelings of belonging, and even potential links to better cognitive health and longer lifespan. This research reframes hearing tech not just as medical support, but as a gateway to rejoining the rhythms of life.

Hearing Loss and Social Connection

Hearing loss doesn’t just change how people hear—it can affect how they connect with others.

Now, a new study offers compelling evidence that hearing aids and cochlear implants do more than restore sound. Researchers from the USC Caruso Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, part of Keck Medicine of USC, found that adults who used these devices were more socially active and felt less isolated compared to those who didn’t use them. The study, published in JAMA Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, is the first of its kind to clearly link hearing devices to improved social well-being in adults with hearing loss.

“We found that adults with hearing loss who used hearing aids or cochlear implants were more socially engaged and felt less isolated compared to those who didn’t use them,” said Janet Choi, MD, MPH, an otolaryngologist with Keck Medicine and lead researcher of the study. “This suggests that hearing devices may help prevent the social disconnection and broader health consequences that can follow untreated hearing loss.”

Untreated Loss, Rising Isolation Risks

Hearing loss affects about 40 million adults in the U.S., yet many people don’t seek treatment. Without intervention, it can make everyday conversations frustrating, leading people to pull back from social events, relationships, and group activities.

Over time, this kind of withdrawal doesn’t just impact mood. Studies show it increases the risk of loneliness, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, and even dementia. Chronic social isolation has also been linked to changes in the brain, such as inflammation and structural changes.

“Understanding the link between hearing loss, hearing device use an,d social isolation is crucial,” said Choi. “Until this study, it has been unclear whether hearing devices could help reverse the isolation.”

Review Reveals Devices Boost Engagement

Choi and her fellow researchers conducted a comprehensive, systematic review and meta-analysis of 65 previously published studies, encompassing over five thousand participants, on how hearing aids and cochlear implants affect three key measures: social quality of life, perceived social handicap, which refers to the limitations and frustrations hearing loss can create in social situations, and loneliness.

The researchers found that adults using hearing devices feel more socially connected and less limited in social situations. They are better able to engage in group conversations and feel more at ease in noisy or challenging listening environments. Participants also reported feeling less socially handicapped by their hearing loss, with fewer barriers and frustrations during interactions and an improved ability to stay engaged without feeling excluded. This increased confidence can help users connect more easily with family, friends and colleagues, leading to stronger feelings of belonging and reduced social anxiety. The study also suggested hearing devices may reduce loneliness, although further research is needed in this area, according to Choi.

Those with cochlear implants reported the most improvement in their social quality of life. This is likely because cochlear implants offer greater hearing restoration than hearing aids, especially for individuals with more severe hearing loss. As a result, they may experience more noticeable improvements in social engagement once their hearing is restored.

Broader Health Benefits & Call to Action

While it was outside the scope of the study to measure how better social lives relate to improved cognitive outcomes, Choi believes there may be a connection, as previous research has found managing hearing loss may be key to reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. “While our study didn’t directly measure cognitive outcomes, the improvements we saw in communication and social engagement suggest that by restoring clearer communication, hearing devices may help preserve cognitive health by keeping the brain more actively involved and people more connected,” Choi said.

This research follows a January 2024 study by Choi showing that adults with hearing loss who use hearing aids have an almost 25% lower risk of mortality, suggesting that treating hearing loss can improve lifespan as well as social quality of life.

“These new findings add to a growing body of research showing that hearing health is deeply connected to overall well-being,” said Choi. “We hope this encourages more people to seek treatment and helps clinicians start conversations with patients about how hearing devices can improve their quality of life.”

Reference: “Social Outcomes Among Adults With Hearing Aids and Cochlear Implants: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis” by Kaitlin Hori, Rishabh Shah, Akhil Paladugu, Tyler J. Gallagher, Sophie S. Jang, Elizabeth V. Weinfurter, Choo Phei Wee and Janet S. Choi, 3 July 2025, JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery.

DOI: 10.1001/jamaoto.2025.1777

