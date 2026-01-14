Hearing Aids Fell Short on Tests but Helped Where It Mattered

Hearing aids didn’t sharpen test scores, but they were linked to a much lower risk of dementia.

A large new study found that in people with moderate hearing loss, being prescribed hearing aids did not improve scores on memory and thinking tests.

Researchers followed older adults with hearing loss and compared those who received hearing aid prescriptions with those who did not.

Over time, both groups performed similarly on cognitive tests that measured memory and mental abilities.

The results took an interesting turn when dementia risk was examined. People prescribed hearing aids were linked to a 33% lower risk of developing dementia, although this shows an association and does not prove that hearing aids prevent the disease.

Scientists suggest the lack of test score improvement may be partly because most participants started the study with strong cognitive health, leaving less room for measurable change.

Hearing Aids and Cognitive Test Results

A newly published study reports that among older adults with moderate hearing loss, being prescribed hearing aids did not lead to noticeable improvements on standard memory and thinking tests. The findings were published today (January 14, 2026) in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

“Hearing loss is more common as we age, and previous research has found it may increase the risk of memory and thinking problems, including dementia, but less is known about how treating hearing loss with hearing aids may impact brain health,” said study author Joanne Ryan, PhD, of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

“Our study followed people with hearing loss, some of whom were prescribed hearing aids and some who were not, and found cognitive scores were similar for both groups. However, we also found that hearing aids were associated with a lower risk of dementia.”

Who Took Part in the Study

The research team analyzed data from 2,777 adults in Australia who were about 75 years old on average and did not have dementia when the study began. All participants reported moderate hearing loss, meaning they said they had hearing problems, and none had ever used hearing aids before joining the study.

Over the course of the research, 664 participants were prescribed hearing aids. Those individuals were asked how frequently they used their devices.

Tracking Brain Health Over Time

Participants were followed for seven years and completed yearly cognitive tests. These assessments looked at abilities such as memory, language skills, and mental speed. During the follow-up period, 117 participants were diagnosed with dementia.

Researchers compared outcomes between people who received hearing aid prescriptions and those who did not. On average, scores on cognitive tests stayed similar in both groups throughout the study. The presence of hearing aids was not linked to better performance on these tests.

A Lower Risk of Dementia

When the researchers examined dementia risk more closely, a different pattern emerged. After accounting for factors such as age, sex, and health conditions including diabetes and heart disease, they found that 5% of people prescribed hearing aids developed dementia during the study. Among those without hearing aid prescriptions, the figure was 8%. This difference translated to a 33% lower risk of dementia for those prescribed hearing aids.

Ryan noted that the combination of unchanged test scores and reduced dementia risk was surprising. “One factor could be that most study participants had good cognitive health when the study started, reducing the potential for improvement with hearing aids.”

Cognitive Impairment and Hearing Aid Use

The researchers also looked at a broader category called cognitive impairment, which includes both cognitive decline and dementia. After adjustments, 36% of people prescribed hearing aids developed cognitive impairment, compared with 42% of those who were not prescribed hearing aids. This represented a 15% lower risk.

In addition, the study found that more frequent use of hearing aids was linked to a steadily lower risk of developing dementia.

What the Findings Mean

“While we didn’t find a difference in cognitive scores, our study suggests that for older adults with hearing loss, using hearing aids may lower the risk of dementia and cognitive impairment, benefiting brain health,” said Ryan. “Further studies are needed to understand the ways hearing aids may support memory, thinking and brain health overall.”

The researchers emphasized that the results show an association rather than proof that hearing aids directly prevent dementia.

Study Limitations and Funding

One important limitation is that most participants were relatively healthy and had strong cognitive abilities at the beginning of the study. Because of this, the findings may not apply to people who already have memory problems or poorer overall health.

Reference: “Treating Hearing Loss With Hearing Aids for the Prevention of Cognitive Decline and Dementia” by Lachlan Cribb, Margarita Moreno-Betancur, Matthew Paul Pase, Rory Wolfe, Carlene Britt, Zhen Zhou, Raj C. Shah, Gary Rance, Kerry M. Sheets, Trevor T.-J. Chong, Robyn L. Woods, Anne M. Murray, Alice Owen and Joanne Ryan, 14 January 2026, Neurology.

DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000214572

The study received support from the National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Aging, the Australian government, and Monash University.

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