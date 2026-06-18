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    Hidden Damage From Youth May Explode Into Disease Later in Life

    By Impact Journals LLCNo Comments5 Mins Read
    Senior Man Aging Face Disease
    Scientists have developed a new two-stage model that could explain why aging and chronic disease are so closely linked. Shutterstock

    Scientists say aging may expose decades of hidden damage, helping trigger diseases that seem to appear out of nowhere in later life.

    A recent review published in Aging-US explores a fresh way of understanding why aging is so closely linked to chronic disease.

    In the paper, “Aging as a multifactorial disorder with two stages,” researchers David Gems and Alexander Carver of University College London, along with Yuan Zhao of Queen Mary University of London, propose a new model that explains how aging contributes to diseases later in life. Drawing from evolutionary biology and other areas of research, they suggest that aging results from a combination of damage accumulated earlier in life and genetic processes that become harmful as people grow older. According to the authors, this interaction may help explain why conditions such as cancer, arthritis, and certain infections become more common with age.

    A Two-Stage View of Aging

    Aging is considered the strongest risk factor for most chronic illnesses, yet scientists still debate exactly why growing older increases disease risk. To address this question, the researchers introduce a two-stage framework.

    The first stage occurs earlier in life and involves events such as infections, injuries, and genetic mutations. While the body is often able to repair or control much of this damage, some of it remains. Over time, these lingering effects can persist beneath the surface without causing immediate illness.

    The second stage begins later in life. During this period, biological processes that once served useful functions start producing unintended consequences. These age-related changes reduce the body’s ability to keep earlier damage under control. As a result, previously contained problems can progress and eventually contribute to disease.

    Aging as a Multifactorial Disorder With Two Stages
    Two-stage model for interactions between earlier and later etiologies. Diverse disruptions of normal biological function resulting from insults are contained and lie dormant within the youthful physiological milieu. In the senescent milieu, containment of such disruptions fails, and they form foci for the development of diverse senescent pathologies. Such contained, latent disruptions are analogous to seeds lying dormant within the host; later, pathogenic wild-type gene action stimulates the seeds to grow; this analogy captures the developmental nature of senescent pathogenesis [20]. The early etiologies are those typical of disease causes prior to aging, including infection, mechanical damage, and mutation (somatic and inherited). The main, late-life etiology, wild-type gene action, is predominantly (but not entirely) restricted to senescence. The model encompasses both evolutionary theories of aging. Mutation accumulation (MA): inherited, late-acting deleterious mutations can be understood as those unmasked by later programmatic changes. Antagonistic pleiotropy (AP): this determines the late-life programmatic changes themselves. Note that this model does not argue against a role for molecular damage accumulation in aging, but rather that it is a relatively minor contributory factor (e.g. DNA damage in cancer development). Credit: © 2025 Gems et al.

    How Early Damage and Aging Work Together

    The review argues that aging is not driven by a single cause. Instead, it is a multifactorial process involving many interacting factors.

    Under the proposed model, early-life damage and later-life genetic activity combine to increase the likelihood of age-related disease. The authors point to several examples. Dormant viruses that remain inactive for years can reactivate when immune defenses weaken in older age, leading to illnesses such as shingles. Joint injuries sustained earlier in life may contribute to osteoarthritis decades later as aging tissues become less resilient. Likewise, inherited genetic mutations can remain silent for many years before eventually playing a role in diseases including cancer and fibrosis.

    Evolutionary Biology and Aging Research

    The researchers base their model in part on established ideas from evolutionary biology. One key concept is that natural selection becomes less effective later in life, allowing biological processes that are harmless or beneficial earlier on to have negative effects as people age.

    The review also draws on studies of the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans. In these animals, early mechanical damage can eventually lead to fatal infections during old age. The authors suggest that comparable patterns may occur in humans, where damage accumulated over time can interact with age-related biological changes to promote disease.

    A New Framework for Healthier Aging

    Overall, the review offers a new perspective on how aging and disease become linked over the course of a lifetime. By highlighting the combined roles of early-life damage and late-life genetic activity, the two-stage model provides a framework for understanding why many diseases emerge in older age. The authors say this approach could help guide future efforts aimed at disease prevention, targeted interventions, and healthier aging.

    Reference: “Aging as a multifactorial disorder with two stages” by David Gems, Alexander Carver and Yuan Zhao, 30 December 2025, Aging.
    DOI: 10.18632/aging.206339

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