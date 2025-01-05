“Homo juluensis”: Scientists Claim To Have Discovered New Species of Humans

Researcher Christopher J. Bae identified Homo juluensis, a new human species that coexisted with Denisovans in Asia.
A University of Hawaiʻi researcher may have identified a new human species, Homo juluensis, which could encompass enigmatic groups like the Denisovans—ancient human relatives whose stories are still being unraveled.
Professor Christopher J. Bae, a renowned anthropologist at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Department of Anthropology in the College of Social Sciences, has dedicated over 30 years to studying human ancestors across Asia.
His latest findings, published in Nature Communications, shed light on the complex interactions and diversity of ancient human-like species that coexisted in Asia during the late Middle to early Late Pleistocene, a time frame spanning approximately 300,000 to 50,000 years ago.
Homo juluensis lived approximately 300,000 years ago in eastern Asia, hunted wild horses in small groups, and made stone tools and possibly processed animal hides for survival before disappearing around 50,000 years ago. Importantly, it was proposed that the new species include the enigmatic Denisovans, a population known primarily through DNA evidence from a few physical remains found in Siberia, and a few fossils found in Tibet and Laos. More research is clearly needed to test this relationship, which is primarily based on similarities between jaw and teeth fossils from these different sites.
Organization breakthrough
Bae credits a new way of organizing fossil evidence for the breakthrough. Some may think of it as organizing an old family photo album where some pictures are blurry or hard to identify. Bae and his research team have essentially created a clearer system for sorting and understanding these ancient human fossils from China, Korea, Japan, and southeast Asia.
“This study clarifies a hominin fossil record that has tended to include anything that cannot easily be assigned to Homo erectus, Homo neanderthalensis, or Homo sapiens,” Bae said. “Although we started this project several years ago, we did not expect to be able to propose a new hominin (human ancestor) species and then to be able to organize the hominin fossils from Asia into different groups. Ultimately, this should help with science communication.”
This work is important because it helps scientists—and the rest of us—better understand the complex story of human evolution in Asia, filling in some of the gaps in our understanding of our ancient relatives.
Reference: “Making sense of eastern Asian Late Quaternary hominin variability” by Christopher J. Bae, and Xiujie Wu, 2 November 2024, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-53918-7
Bae’s Nature Communications co-author is Xiujie Wu, a senior professor from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Beijing, China, and lead author on the taxonomic assignment and description of Homo juluensis.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
So…. They discovered humans. Whoop-dee-doo. Evolution is fake, folks.
Your opinion is fake and so is the book you got it from.
This isn’t even research. It has zero bearing in today’s human existence.
Humans are still evolving and it’s pretty easy to see who are the current evolutionary failures.
The people who refuse to change and adapt will find themselves removed from the gene pool.
Have a look at the book “What Darwin got wrong” written by two atheist biologists. Their conclusion is that Darwin’s theory is irreprably impaired and it may take centuries for us to develop a better explanation for our origins.
Certainly and interesting piece of literature – ” What Darwin got wrong ” yet it fails to reveal the human origin
Evolution is fake. There exists today life exactly the same as million yr old fossils, that haven’t evolved.
You can’t get life out of thin air either. People forget this.
You will get vitriol from our religious brethren that think God chose humans as so special above all other lives
.Shock to believe we’re not so special just like cancer a fact of life.All of us ie living things share the same atoms in different ways.Thank Ghia you managed human identity and be grateful and stop killing the planet and our fellow travellers.
Evolution is happening all around you constantly, frickin’ idiot.
That’s exactly why you can’t even cure the common cold. Why some coastal tribesmen can breathe underwater for 6 minutes and more, and why Nepalese sherpas can absorb oxygen at greater rates than other humans.
…Or is that all fake too???
Adaptation
We share 97% of our DNA with orangutans which evolved around 15 million years ago in Asia, Thats 10 million years before chimpanzees. Both the orangutans, chimpanzees as well as humans evolved from a common ancestor that had at least 97% of our DNA 15 million years ago… In Asia. It makes sense that our common ancestor Left a lot of ancestors all around Asia on their way to Africa in the 10 million years before chimpanzees diverged from the common ancestry.
Read your darn Bible. If your theory conflicts with bible, fix your t.
Excuse me I won’t answer you seeing as you cursed me. Good bye.
Humans can breathe underwater, without oxygen tanks, snorkels or some other diving apparatus?
Lee, don’t waste your breath. Anti-evolutionists have death ears when it comes to anything suggesting we weren’t created from a pile of dirt. You are so correct in all you say. Homo Sapiens Sapiens are evolving to a higher level of intellectual awareness. Albeit, some faster than othes.
Yeah, goodbye homo muskiensis, homo evangelicus and homo brexit. You retrograde apes are doomed.
That’s all micro. There is absolutely no evidence for speciation.
And God making two people out of mud 6000 years ago is believable?
And the world is flat?
You probably believe the Tower of Babylon story, too. That story treats God as if He is a moron, frightened of humans building a tower.
Say what you like evelonusanists. You can’t get something out of nothing.
Complete new species don’t evolve. You can’t breed a dog with a cat.
Get some spelling lessons, start with Enid Blyton and work your way slowly up from there
What does evolution of new species have to with not being able to breed dogs and cats? Your two adjacent sentences do not connect logically.
And when does evolution say that you got something out of nothing?
Your post shows lack of understanding of evolution and of common sense.
Isn’t that exactly what creationism is, something from nothing?
Many scientists are religious. If you cannot reconcile the two, perhaps there is more to discover about both for you.
🤣
Lucky for all of us ( homo sapiens ) it is not !!!
Lucky for all of us ( homo sapiens ) it is not !
cool, keep up the good work
I just took a Y-DNA test and according to it I’m part of the 5% that still has denisovian DNA 😎
I am made from an exploding star. Supernova or when a star is big enough to go Supernova creates everything we see in space and on every planet, including our own. We have every element from heavy to noble gases within us. What I believe people fail to see is, that the creator is everything we see and staring right back at us from another human being or animal. If people could understand that point of view. Maybe there would not be anymore wars. That’s human beings greatest flaw. We can’t see the creator within us all. It’s very sad.
Religion and politics create war….
So true and women have been blamed supposedly because of an Apple 🍏. Lilthe was the first woman.
Common sense ain’t that common.
I’m glad to see that someone else out there wonders the same as I do.
Let the evolution deniers fade into the irrelevance they’ve chosen for themselves. Fanatics are people to whom their beliefs are more important than the truth. There’s no teaching people like that, who have blocked themselves from learning anything more. It’s sad, but it’s their right to choose that. For themselves.
Same apply to evolusionist
Miracles do happen and it’s God that is the answer. Stick with the facts and seek the truth. I know this. Also let’s read John 15:13. Can anybody tell me what it says?
People demand more proof than you saying so. Most humans are not naive enough to believe everything they hear or read. Show convincing evidence of your so-called miracle, or be prepared to be labelled a fool.
Why does man have an uneven number of ribs?
“You can’t get life out of thin air either.”
Oddly enough you are completely incorrect. With the appropriate chemistry of thin air, including water vapour, and a few lightning strikes that is how life began.
That’s odd.
Yahweh Elohim aka Jehovah Allah is our Creator God that made the Universe by causing the big bang then formed our World & then let Life happen thrue evolution! The numbers 6000 & later 10000 years are not in the holy books,, more likely some persons were too illiterate, too superstitious, & too gullible to know higher numbers existed! The Bible only tells supposed story of first male & female Pre-Semites/Adam & Eve! Later on Abraham became Father of All Semites- Hebrews & Arabs alike! Yahweh Elohim breathed the universe into being like 14.5-15 billion years ago & our World bout 4.4-4.8 billion years ago & basic life bout 3.9 billion years ago & hominoid / homnids bout 4.75-3.89 million years ago & homo sapiens in last 265 thousand years ago & maybe Adam & Eve like in last 22-24 thousand years ago! God & evolution go together!!;
You may have trouble distinguishing berween fantasy and reality. You can believe any story you want – but that’s fantasy. If you have supporting evidence that convinced others, then that would be reality.
This is the way to reconcile creation with evolution. Glad I read this far, I was starting to feel quite hopeless reading all the shortsighted and shallow minded comments. You simply say Yahweh caused the big bang, and watched us all (all life forms) evolve. This could be true. Also I like you pointing out the limited understanding and therefore limited expression of time, biology, and theology in the holy books.
To answer the rib question ..good ❓❓….Because when translated correctly, Eve was actually created from half of Adam…God took half of Adam and created Eve, not a single rib…The Bible? Food for thought..like everything else. I take it all in and process it. I do however call other people stupid for their beliefs. If we do not agree, it’s ok. It doesn’t hurt my life. Stop the hate people. Have discussion, stop calling people names.
From the above responses, I’m concerned that humans are de-evolving…