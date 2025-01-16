How Homo Erectus Mastered Desert Survival Over a Million Years Ago

Over a million years ago, Homo erectus demonstrated remarkable adaptability by thriving in harsh desert environments, contradicting previous beliefs that only Homo sapiens could manage such feats.

Researchers at Oldupai Gorge, Tanzania, uncovered evidence of this early human’s ability to repeatedly utilize specific freshwater sources and develop specialized tools for survival.

Early Adaptability of Homo Erectus

Homo erectus demonstrated the ability to survive in desert-like environments as far back as 1.2 million years ago, according to a study published today (January 16) in Communications Earth & Environment. Researchers found evidence that these early humans repeatedly returned to specific rivers and ponds for freshwater over thousands of years and developed specialized tools to support their survival. This adaptability may have played a crucial role in the species’ geographic expansion.

The question of when early humans first adapted to extreme environments, such as deserts or rainforests, has long been debated. Previous studies often concluded that only Homo sapiens possessed the capability to thrive in such challenging conditions.

Archaeological Findings at Oldupai Gorge

Julio Mercader, Paul Durkin, and colleagues collected archaeological, geological, and palaeoclimatic data at Engaji Nanyori in Oldupai Gorge, Tanzania — a key early hominin archaeological site. The authors report that between approximately 1.2 million and 1 million years ago, semi-desert conditions persisted in the area with characteristic plant life evident. The archaeological data suggests that groups of H. erectus in the area adapted to the conditions over the period by repeatedly returning to live in locations with freshwater availability such as ponds, and developing specialized stone tools such as scrapers and notched tools (known as denticulates), which the authors suggest were probably used to increase the efficiency of butchery.

The authors suggest that, together, these findings demonstrate that H. erectus had a much greater adaptability to survive in extreme environments than was previously thought. The authors conclude that their results contradict previous hypotheses that only H. sapiens could adapt to extreme ecosystems, and that H. erectus may have been a generalist species able to survive in a variety of landscapes in Africa and Eurasia.

Reference: “Homo erectus adapted to steppe-desert climate extremes one million years ago” by Julio Mercader, Pamela Akuku, Nicole Boivin, Alfredo Camacho, Tristan Carter, Siobhán Clarke, Arturo Cueva Temprana, Julien Favreau, Jennifer Galloway, Raquel Hernando, Haiping Huang, Stephen Hubbard, Jed O. Kaplan, Steve Larter, Stephen Magohe, Abdallah Mohamed, Aloyce Mwambwiga, Ayoola Oladele, Michael Petraglia, Patrick Roberts, Palmira Saladié, Abel Shikoni, Renzo Silva, María Soto, Dominica Stricklin, Degsew Z. Mekonnen, Wenran Zhao and Paul Durkin, 16 January 2025, Communications Earth & Environment.

DOI: 10.1038/s43247-024-01919-1

