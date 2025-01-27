Desert Pioneers: How Homo Erectus Mastered Arid Africa Millions of Years Ago

Homo erectus outlived and outadapted other hominins by mastering life in extreme environments of Eastern Africa, a new study shows.

Their million-year-long success story involved thriving in deserts and leveraging scarce resources, which challenges previous views on early human resilience and adaptability.

Early Human Ancestor’s Adaptation in Arid Conditions

A new study published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment reveals that an early human ancestor, Homo erectus, successfully adapted to and thrived in Eastern Africa’s harsh, arid terrains for far longer than previously believed.

Homo erectus, the first of our ancestors with human-like body proportions and the first known to migrate out of Africa, was the central focus of the international research team’s investigation.

By analyzing evidence from Engaji Nanyori in Tanzania’s Oldupai Gorge, the researchers discovered that Homo erectus lived and prospered in hyper-arid environments around one million years ago — long before the emergence of our own species, Homo sapiens.

Longevity and Success of Homo Erectus

“Now extinct, Homo erectus existed more than an estimated 1.5 million years, marking them as a species survival success in the human evolution story when compared with our own estimated existence of around 300,000 years to date,” Professor Michael Petraglia said, Director of the Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University.

“That success came down to their ability to survive over a long period marked by many changes to the environment and climate,” noted the lead author, Professor Julio Mercader of the University of Calgary.

Using biogeochemical analyses, chronometric dating, palaeoclimate simulations, biome modeling, fire history reconstructions, palaeobotanical studies, faunal assemblages, and archaeological evidence, the research team reconstructed an environment dominated by semidesert shrubland.

Ecological Flexibility of Early Humans

Despite the challenges of these conditions, Homo erectus repeatedly occupied landscapes created by rivers and streams, leveraging water sources and ecological focal points to mitigate risk.

These findings suggest archaic humans possessed an ecological flexibility previously attributed only to later hominins.

“Debate has long centered on when the genus Homo acquired the adaptability to thrive in extreme environments such as deserts and rainforests,” said Dr. Abel Shikoni of the University of Dodoma, Tanzania.

Breaking New Ground in Human Evolution

“Traditionally, only Homo sapiens was thought capable of sustained occupation in such ecosystems, with archaic hominins seen as restricted to narrower ranges.”

“However, the biogeochemical, palaeoenvironmental, and archaeological evidence we analyzed suggests early Homo had the ability to adapt to diverse and unstable environments from the East African Rift floor and Afromontane areas as early as two million years ago,” Professor Petraglia said.

“This adaptive profile, marked by resilience in arid zones, challenges assumptions about early hominin dispersal limits and positions Homo erectus as a versatile generalist and the first hominin to transcend environmental boundaries on a global scale.”

“This adaptability likely facilitated the expansion of Homo erectus into the arid regions of Africa and Eurasia, redefining their role as ecological generalists thriving in some of the most challenging landscapes of the Middle Pleistocene,” said Professor Paul Durkin of the University of Manitoba.

Explore Further: How Homo Erectus Mastered Desert Survival Over a Million Years Ago

Reference: “Homo erectus adapted to steppe-desert climate extremes one million years ago” by Julio Mercader, Pamela Akuku, Nicole Boivin, Alfredo Camacho, Tristan Carter, Siobhán Clarke, Arturo Cueva Temprana, Julien Favreau, Jennifer Galloway, Raquel Hernando, Haiping Huang, Stephen Hubbard, Jed O. Kaplan, Steve Larter, Stephen Magohe, Abdallah Mohamed, Aloyce Mwambwiga, Ayoola Oladele, Michael Petraglia, Patrick Roberts, Palmira Saladié, Abel Shikoni, Renzo Silva, María Soto, Dominica Stricklin, Degsew Z. Mekonnen, Wenran Zhao and Paul Durkin, 16 January 2025, Communications Earth & Environment.

DOI: 10.1038/s43247-024-01919-1

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