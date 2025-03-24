How Chickens Grew Dinosaur Feathers (Then Changed Back)

Feathers may have started as simple filaments in ancient dinosaurs, but a team of Swiss researchers is digging deep into the genetics of feather formation by experimenting on chicken embryos.

By manipulating a key signaling pathway, they’ve recreated structures resembling proto-feathers, revealing just how resilient and evolutionarily refined the feather-development process has become. Even when disrupted, feather growth often bounces back—hinting at the incredible complexity and stability of this evolutionary innovation.

From Scales to Feathers: The Origins of a Marvel

Feathers are among the most complex skin structures found in animals. Their evolutionary origins have long been debated, but evidence from fossils and developmental biology points to a shared beginning: simple, hair-like structures called proto-feathers. These early feather precursors, made of a single tubular filament, are thought to have first appeared around 200 million years ago in certain dinosaurs.

Some scientists believe proto-feathers may have evolved even earlier, possibly around 240 million years ago, in the common ancestor of dinosaurs and pterosaurs, the first flying vertebrates with membranous wings.

The emergence of proto-feathers likely marked the first key step in feather evolution.

Unlike modern feathers, proto-feathers were unbranched, cylindrical filaments. They lacked the intricate barbs and barbules that give feathers their structure today, as well as the follicle, the small pocket in the skin from which feathers grow. These early structures likely served purposes like insulation and display before being gradually reshaped by natural selection into more complex forms suited for flight.

Modern Clues from Chicken Embryos

At the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Professor Michel Milinkovitch and his team study how molecular signaling pathways, systems that allow cells to communicate, shape the development of features like scales, hair, and feathers in vertebrate embryos.

In earlier research, the team activated a key pathway known as Sonic Hedgehog (Shh) in chicken embryos. By injecting an activating molecule into the embryos’ blood vessels, they triggered a dramatic transformation: scales on the birds’ feet were permanently converted into feathers.

Recreating the First Dinosaur Proto-Feathers

‘‘Since the Shh pathway plays a crucial role in feather development, we wanted to observe what happens when it is inhibited,’’ explains Rory Cooper, a postdoctoral researcher in Michel Milinkovitch’s lab and co-author of the study. By injecting a molecule that blocks the Shh signaling pathway on the 9th day of embryonic development – just before feather buds appear on the wings – the two researchers observed the formation of unbranched and non-invaginated buds, resembling the putative early stages of proto-feathers.

However, from the 14th day of embryonic development, feather morphogenesis partially recovered. Furthermore, although the chicks hatched with patches of naked skin, dormant subcutaneous follicles were autonomously reactivated, eventually producing chickens with normal plumage.

The Evolutionary Resilience of Feather Development

‘‘Our experiments show that while a transient disturbance in the development of foot scales can permanently turn them into feathers, it is much harder to permanently disrupt feather development itself,’’ concludes Michel Milinkovitch.

‘‘Clearly, over the course of evolution, the network of interacting genes has become extremely robust, ensuring the proper development of feathers even under substantial genetic or environmental perturbations. The big challenge now is to understand how genetic interactions evolve to allow for the emergence of morphological novelties such as proto-feathers.’’

Reference: “In vivo sonic hedgehog pathway antagonism temporarily results in ancestral proto-feather-like structures in the chicken” by Rory L. Cooper and Michel C. Milinkovitch, 20 March 2025, PLOS Biology.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3003061

