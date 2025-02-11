How Depression Rewires Your Appetite and Increases Cravings for Carbs

Depression doesn’t just affect mood — it changes how people eat. Some lose their appetite, while others crave food, particularly carbohydrates.

Depression affects approximately 280 million people worldwide and is known to impact eating habits. Researchers from the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), the University of Bonn, and the University Hospital Tübingen have found that while people with depression often experience a reduced appetite, they tend to prefer carbohydrate-rich foods. Their findings were recently published in the journal Psychological Medicine.

Understanding How Depression Affects Appetite

Depression affects people in different ways. Some struggle to leave their homes, while others manage to maintain aspects of their daily lives. These differences also extend to appetite. Many people with depression experience a loss of appetite, while others find themselves eating more, often craving sweets. These shifts can lead to noticeable changes in body weight.

“Many people with depression suffer from a general loss of appetite. Others have more appetite during a depressive episode and even develop food cravings – especially for sweets. These changes can then lead to a change in body weight,” explains corresponding author Prof. Nils Kroemer, who works at the University Hospital of Tübingen in the Department of Translational Psychiatry at the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy and is also Professor of Medical Psychology at the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the UKB and thus conducts research at the University of Bonn.

“Despite these reports, little is known about the eating preferences of patients with depression, even though this information could perhaps promote new therapeutic approaches.”

Craving Carbohydrates: A Key Finding

This study is the first to show that depression is linked to specific changes in food preferences, influenced by the nutritional composition of different foods. Key factors in these preferences are macronutrients — carbohydrates, proteins, and fats — which form the foundation of our diet. Among them, carbohydrates serve as a primary energy source for human cells.

The Link Between Food Choices and Depression Severity

People suffering from depression show a lower craving for foods rich in fat and protein compared to a healthy control group. In contrast, they tend to prefer carbohydrate-rich foods such as sweets. In the study, a higher proportion of carbohydrates also led to an increased liking of fat- and protein-rich foods for people with depression.

In other words, patients with depression also had an increased craving for foods combining fat and carbohydrates such as milk chocolate. Such energy-dense foods also tend to characterize an unhealthy diet. Until now, it was assumed that the craving for carbohydrate-rich foods was linked to a greater appetite.

“We were now able to show that this is not the case. In fact, carbohydrate cravings are more related to the overall severity of depression, especially anxiety symptoms,” explains first author Lilly Thurn, a member of Prof. Kroemer’s team at the UKB’s Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the time of the study and currently a Master’s student at Maastricht University.

The Future of Depression Treatment: Nutrition and the Gut-Brain Connection

The results of the study now raise further questions for future research and treatment. “Since carbohydrate-containing foods control the reward response in the brain via different signaling pathways than fat- and protein-rich foods, it may be possible to derive better treatment approaches from this,” explains Prof. Nils Kroemer.

In the future, an accompanying dietary therapy could therefore put to the test if a change in preference for certain foods occurs during depression. It could also be investigated whether a lasting improvement in depression is possible by optimizing the patient’s diet.

“Therapies targeting the connection between the gut and brain appear particularly promising in the future. Initial studies have already shown that fasting or probiotic foods can have an antidepressant effect,” says Lilly Thurn. “It has also been shown that people with depression have changes in their microbiome that could exacerbate various symptoms.”

Reference: “Altered food liking in depression is driven by macronutrient composition” by Lilly Thurn, Corinna Schulz, Diba Borgmann, Johannes Klaus, Sabine Ellinger, Martin Walter and Nils B. Kroemer, 5 February 2025, Psychological Medicine.

DOI: 10.1017/S0033291724003581

In addition to the university hospitals in Bonn and Tübingen, the German Center for Mental Health (DZPG) and the Institute of Nutrition and Food Sciences (IEL) at the University of Bonn were also involved in the study. It was funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG).

