Hubble Captures a Stunning Cosmic Cloud That Builds Stars

The Universe is full of dust, and a striking new image from the Hubble Space Telescope highlights just how important it is. The image showcases swirling clouds of gas and dust near the Tarantula Nebula, a vast star-forming region within the Large Magellanic Cloud — a neighboring galaxy located about 160,000 light-years away in the constellations Dorado and Mensa. The Tarantula Nebula is the most active stellar nursery in our cosmic neighborhood, producing some of the most massive stars ever observed.

These colorful clouds are threaded with delicate tendrils and dense, dark patches of dust. Unlike the dust found in homes — made up of skin cells, soil, and even plastic — cosmic dust consists mainly of carbon and silicate molecules, which contain silicon and oxygen. The data used to create this image come from an ongoing research project aimed at studying the properties of cosmic dust in the Large Magellanic Cloud and other nearby galaxies.

Dust plays several important roles in the Universe. Even though individual dust grains are incredibly tiny, far smaller than the width of a single human hair, dust grains in discs around young stars clump together to form larger grains and eventually planets. Dust also helps cool clouds of gas so that they can condense into new stars. Dust even plays a role in making new molecules in interstellar space, providing a venue for individual atoms to find each other and bond together in the vastness of space.

