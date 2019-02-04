Hubble Image of the Week – The Darkness Within?

TOPICS:

By Hubble Space Telescope February 4, 2019

Hubble Image of the Week The Darkness Within

This atmospheric image shows a galaxy named Messier 85, captured in all its delicate, hazy glory by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Messier 85 slants through the constellation of Coma Berenices (Berenice’s Hair), and lies around 50 million light-years from Earth. It was first discovered by Charles Messier’s colleague Pierre Méchain in 1781, and is included in the Messier catalogue of celestial objects.

Messier 85 is intriguing — its properties lie somewhere between those of a lenticular and an elliptical galaxy, and it appears to be interacting with two of its neighbours: the beautiful spiral NGC 4394, located out of frame to the upper left, and the small elliptical MCG 3-32-38, located out of frame to the centre bottom.

The galaxy contains some 400 billion stars, most of which are very old. However, the central region hosts a population of relatively young stars of just a few billion years in age; these stars are thought to have formed in a late burst of star formation, likely triggered as Messier 85 merged with another galaxy over four billion years ago. Messier 85 has a further potentially strange quality. Almost every galaxy is thought to have a supermassive black hole at its centre, but from measurements of the velocities of stars in this galaxy, it is unclear whether Messier 85 contains such a black hole.

This image combines infrared, visible and ultraviolet observations from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.

Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. O’Connell

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

1 Comment on "Hubble Image of the Week – The Darkness Within?"

  1. Matt | February 5, 2019 at 3:11 am | Reply

    I would love to know how the redshift of stars in this galaxy can be measured – surely individual stars can’t be resolved. Can it be done without resolving single star? Perhaps someone in this forum knows?

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.