NASA Releases 12 New Hubble Images from the Messier Catalog

The Hubble Space Telescope has not produced images of every object in the Messier catalog, it has observed 93 of them as of February 2018. Scroll down to see all 12 of Hubble’s newly released Messier images.

Some of Hubble’s photographs offer views of a given object in its entirety, but many focus on specific areas of interest. While Hubble is able to magnify objects very effectively, it has a relatively small field of view. This means that, in some cases, Hubble would need to take many exposures to capture an entire object. Although this is not always an efficient use of its time, as is the case for the widely spaced “open” star clusters in the Messier catalog, many exposures are taken when the scientific value justifies the time spent. One of these objects is the Andromeda galaxy (designated M31 in Messier’s catalog). In order to create a mosaic image that depicts almost half of Andromeda, Hubble has taken nearly 7,400 exposures of the galaxy.

Source: Rob Garner, NASA, ESA/Hubble and the Hubble Heritage Team