Hubble Unveils a Cosmic Playground of Starbirth and Supernovae

This new Hubble Space Telescope image highlights NGC 1637, a spiral galaxy located 38 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus.

The image is part of a research program focused on studying star formation in nearby galaxies. Stars are born in cold, dusty clouds of gas that collapse under the pull of their own gravity. As these young stars grow, they influence their surroundings by emitting starlight, producing stellar winds, and releasing powerful outflows. These processes collectively regulate how quickly new generations of stars can form, shaping the galaxy’s future.

Evidence of star formation is scattered all around NGC 1637, if you know where to look. The galaxy’s spiral arms are dotted with what appear to be pink clouds, many of which are accompanied by bright blue stars. The pinkish color comes from hydrogen atoms that have been excited by ultraviolet light from young, massive stars. This contrasts with the warm yellow glow of the galaxy’s center, which is home to a densely packed collection of older, redder stars.

The stars that set their birthplaces aglow are comparatively short-lived, and many of these stars will explode as supernovae just a few million years after they’re born. In 1999, NGC 1637 played host to a supernova, pithily named SN 1999EM, that was lauded as the brightest supernova seen that year. When a massive star expires as a supernova, the explosion outshines its entire home galaxy for a short time. While a supernova marks the end of a star’s life, it can also jump-start the formation of new stars by compressing nearby clouds of gas, beginning the stellar lifecycle anew.

