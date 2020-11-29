Hubble Voyage of Discovery: Opening Our Eyes to the Grandeur and Mystery of Space [Video]

ByNASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterNovember 29, 2020
This illustration shows the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in its high orbit 600 kilometers above Earth. Credit: European Space Agency
The Hubble Space Telescope has transformed our understanding of the universe, its view from orbit unleashing a flood of cosmic discoveries that have changed astronomy forever. From its discovery of dark energy to its quest to determine the age of the universe, Hubble has helped answer some of the most compelling astronomical questions of our time and revealed even stranger phenomena, opening our eyes to the grandeur and mystery of space.
Astronauts took this photograph of the Hubble Space Telescope during the final space shuttle servicing mission to the observatory in May 2009. Credit: NASA
Cutaway diagram of the Hubble Space Telescope, with components labeled. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
