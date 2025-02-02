Improving Biosensors: Scientists Solve Significant Enzyme Challenge Using Special Material

Scientists improved enzyme-based biosensors by modifying MOFs to enhance electron transfer and enzyme stability.

Enzymes are essential for facilitating chemical reactions in both the human body and nature. However, achieving efficient electron transfer between enzymes and electrodes remains a major challenge in developing enzyme-based electronic devices, such as sensors, especially with conventional technologies.

Recently, a research team addressed this issue using metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)—special materials composed of metal ions and organic linkers that form a porous crystalline structure. MOFs are widely used in applications like gas adsorption and separation, and their unique properties have now been leveraged to enhance enzyme-electrode interactions.

In general, MOFs are inherently redox-inactive and exhibit poor electrical conductivity; therefore, the researchers modified the MOF structure using materials that facilitate electron conduction and enable specific redox reactions (such materials are called redox mediators). The modified material acts as a “wire,” allowing efficient electron exchange between the enzyme and electrode.

Enhancing Enzyme Accessibility and Stability

Furthermore, the design of the MOFs allowed easy access to the buried active sites of enzymes. Another important aspect was engineering an appropriate nanoscale structure and implementing an effective immobilization strategy to retain the enzyme on the electrode surface. This approach helps to prevent enzyme leaching, which can lead to inaccurate measurements.

This innovative strategy enables highly efficient and stable long-term measurements of the enzyme-based biosensor. This achievement has potential future applications in various fields, such as disease diagnosis, environmental monitoring, and sustainable energy technology. The research team believes that their research will not only contribute to scientific advancement but also improve the lives of people.

Reference: “Rational design of redox active metal organic frameworks for mediated electron transfer of enzymes” by Muhammad Rezki, Md Motaher Hossain, Thomas Kouyou Savage, Yoshihide Tokunou and Seiya Tsujimura, 19 December 2024, Materials Horizons.

DOI: 10.1039/D4MH01538J

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