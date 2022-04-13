Incredible NASA Photo Captures International Space Station Passing Over Massive SLS Rocket

By NASA April 13, 2022

ISS Pass Over Launch Complex 39B

(Click image for high-resolution view.) Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

In this 30-second exposure the International Space Station is seen as it passes over NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Friday, April 8, 2022, as the Artemis I launch team prepares for the next attempt of the wet dress rehearsal test at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Onboard the space station are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Kayla Barron; ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer; and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev, and Denis Matveev as part of Expedition 67.

(If you can’t see the streak in the sky from the ISS passing over during the long exposure, click the image for the high-resolution view.)

Artemis I at Launch Pad 39B

Standing atop the mobile launcher, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft can be seen at Launch Pad 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 18, 2022. The Artemis I stack was carried from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the pad – a 4.2-mile journey that took nearly 11 hours to complete – by the agency’s crawler-transporter 2 for a wet dress rehearsal ahead of the uncrewed launch. Artemis I will test SLS and Orion as an integrated system prior to crewed flights to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a stepping stone on the way to Mars. Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, with the Orion capsule atop, started the roll out to Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 17, 2022 and arrived on March 18. (See the image gallery and video.) There it is undergoing a wet dress rehearsal test for NASA’s Artemis I mission.

