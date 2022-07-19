Space Station Astronauts Unpacking New Science Experiments From SpaceX Dragon Resupply Ship

New science experiments continue to be unpacked from inside the newly-arrived SpaceX Dragon resupply ship. The seven Expedition 67 crew members also ensured the International Space Station (ISS) continues orbiting Earth in tip-top shape.

The Dragon Spacecraft, which launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A, at 8:44 p.m. EDT (5:44 p.m. PDT) on July 14 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, autonomously docked to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 11:21 a.m. EDT (8:21 a.m. PDT) on July 16, while the ISS was traveling more than 267 miles over the South Atlantic Ocean.

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Bob Hines spent Monday, July 18, unloading some of the more than 5,800 pounds of crew supplies and science experiments delivered on Saturday inside the Dragon cargo craft. The duo of Flight Engineers transferred time-critical research samples into the orbital lab to begin exploring a variety of space phenomena to benefit humans on and off the Earth. Some of the new experiments include a human immune system study, a protein production investigation, and a cancer treatment experiment.

Kjell Lindgren, NASA Flight Engineer, assisted Watkins and Hines in moving science freezers inside Dragon to access cargo pallets. Lindgren also tended to radishes and mizuna greens growing using hydroponic and aeroponic methods for the XROOTS space botany study. ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti tested computer connections inside the European Physiology Module that supports neuroscientific, cardiovascular, and physiological investigations inside the Columbus laboratory module.

The station’s three cosmonauts focused primarily on life support maintenance duties. Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev serviced Russian ventilation systems replacing vents and filters. Flight Engineer Sergey Korsakov performed orbital plumbing duties inside the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.