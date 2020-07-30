Liftoff! NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Launches From Cape Canaveral Aboard Atlas V Rocket

An Atlas V Rocket launches with NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020. Credit: NASA
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020, at 7:50 a.m. EDT, carrying NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter. The rover is part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, a long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red Planet. The rover’s seven instruments will search for habitable conditions in the ancient past and signs of past microbial life on Mars. The Launch Services Program at Kennedy is responsible for launch management.
A look at the United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket as it blasts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Credit: NASA
Atlas V Rocket launches with NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover. Credit: NASA
The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket, carrying NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter, sits on the pad at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30. Launch is scheduled for 7:50 a.m. The rover is part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, a long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red Planet. The rover’s seven instruments will search for habitable conditions in the ancient past and signs of past microbial life on Mars. The Launch Services Program at Kennedy is responsible for launch management. Credit: NASA
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The Perseverance rover is part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, a long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red Planet. Launch is scheduled for Thursday, July 30. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover aboard sits on the pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 on July 30, 2020. Credit: NASA
The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket, carrying NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter, arrives at the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on July 28, 2020. First motion from the Vertical Integration Facility was at 10:24 a.m. EDT. Launch of the Mars 2020 mission is scheduled for July 30. The rover is part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, a long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red Planet. The rover will search for habitable conditions in the ancient past and signs of past microbial life on Mars. The Launch Services Program at Kennedy is responsible for launch management. Credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky
