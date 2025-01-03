Light-Switching Nanocrystals Ignite the Future of AI and Computing

Researchers have discovered nanocrystals that toggle between luminescent states swiftly, offering a promising advancement toward optical computing.

This technology could revolutionize data processing and artificial intelligence, making devices faster and more energy-efficient while expanding capabilities in telecommunications and medical imaging.

Breakthrough in Nanocrystal Technology

Scientists, including a chemistry researcher from Oregon State University, have made a significant breakthrough toward faster and more energy-efficient artificial intelligence and data processing. They have discovered luminescent nanocrystals that can quickly switch between light and dark states.

“The extraordinary switching and memory capabilities of these nanocrystals may one day become integral to optical computing – a way to rapidly process and store information using light particles, which travel faster than anything in the universe,” said Artiom Skripka, assistant professor in the OSU College of Science.

The research, published today (January 3) in Nature Photonics, was conducted by Skripka and collaborators from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Columbia University, and the Autonomous University of Madrid. Their work focuses on avalanching nanoparticles, a unique type of material with remarkable light-emission properties.

Exploring Avalanching Nanoparticles

Nanomaterials are tiny bits of matter measuring between one-billionth and one-hundred-billionths of a meter, and avalanching nanoparticles feature extreme non-linearity in their light-emission properties – they emit light whose intensity can increase massively with a small increase in the intensity of the laser that’s exciting them.

The researchers studied nanocrystals composed of potassium, chlorine, and lead and doped with neodymium. By themselves, the KPb 2 Cl 5 nanocrystals do not interact with light; however, as hosts, they enable their neodymium guest ions to handle light signals more efficiently, making them useful for optoelectronics, laser technology and other optical applications.

The Peculiar Behavior of Luminescent Materials

“Normally, luminescent materials give off light when they are excited by a laser and remain dark when they are not,” Skripka said. “In contrast, we were surprised to find that our nanocrystals live parallel lives. Under certain conditions, they show a peculiar behavior: They can be either bright or dark under exactly the same laser excitation wavelength and power.”

That behavior is referred to as intrinsic optical bistability. The nanocrystals’ intrinsic optical bistability is an advance toward photonic integrated circuits that may be able to outperform current electronic and optoelectronic systems, and with greater efficiency.

Advancing Energy-Efficient Technologies

“If the crystals are dark to start with, we need a higher laser power to switch them on and observe emission, but once they emit, we can observe their emission at lower laser powers than we needed to switch them on initially,” Skripka said. “It’s like riding a bike – to get it going, you have to push the pedals hard, but once it is in motion, you need less effort to keep it going. And their luminescence can be turned on and off really abruptly, as if by pushing a button.”

The low-power switching capabilities of the nanocrystals align with the global effort to reduce the amount of energy consumed by the growing presence of artificial intelligence, data centers, and electronic devices, he added. And not only do AI applications require substantial computational power, they are often constrained by limitations associated with existing hardware, a situation this new research could also address.

Implications for Optical Computing

“Integrating photonic materials with intrinsic optical bistability could mean faster and more efficient data processors, enhancing machine learning algorithms and data analysis,” Skripka said. “It could also mean more efficient light-based devices of the type used in fields like telecommunications, medical imaging, and environmental sensing.”

Additionally, he said, the study complements existing efforts to develop powerful, general-purpose optical computers, which are based on the behavior of light and matter at the nanoscale, and underscores the importance of fundamental research in driving innovation and economic growth.

“Our findings are an exciting development, but more research is necessary to address challenges such as scalability and integration with existing technologies before our discovery finds a home in practical applications,” Skripka said.

Reference: “Intrinsic optical bistability of photon avalanching nanocrystals” by Artiom Skripka, Zhuolei Zhang, Xiao Qi, Benedikt Ursprung, Peter Ercius, Bruce E. Cohen, P. James Schuck, Daniel Jaque and Emory M. Chan, 3 January 2025, Nature Photonics.

DOI: 10.1038/s41566-024-01577-x

The U.S. Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency supported the research, which was led by Bruce Cohen and Emory Chan of Lawrence Berkeley, P. James Schuck of Columbia University, and Daniel Jaque of the Autonomous University of Madrid.

