Living Near Nuclear Power Plants Linked to Higher Cancer Mortality Nationwide

The closer a county is to a nuclear power plant, the higher its cancer death rate appears to be—raising new questions about nuclear energy’s hidden health costs.

Counties located closer to operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) show higher cancer death rates than those farther away, even after researchers adjusted for income, education, environmental conditions, smoking, obesity, and access to health care.

This is the first nationwide study of the 21st century to examine the link between proximity to every U.S. nuclear power plant and cancer mortality across all U.S. counties.

The findings do not prove that nuclear power plants cause cancer. However, they raise important questions and point to the need for deeper investigation, especially as nuclear energy gains renewed attention as a climate solution.

Cancer Mortality Rates Higher Near Nuclear Power Plants

Counties in the United States that are closer to operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) have higher cancer death rates than counties located farther away, according to new research led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

This nationwide analysis is the first in the 21st century to examine the relationship between proximity to NPPs and cancer mortality across every nuclear power plant and all U.S. counties. The researchers stress that the findings do not prove nuclear plants cause cancer deaths. However, they say the results underscore the need for more detailed investigation into the potential health effects of nuclear power.

The study is scheduled for publication in Nature Communications today, February 23, 2026.

Nationwide Analysis of Nuclear Plants and Cancer Deaths

Past research from around the world has explored possible links between nuclear power plants and cancer, but results have been mixed. In the United States, most studies have focused narrowly on a single plant and nearby communities, limiting the broader picture.

To address this gap, the research team conducted a nationwide study covering the years 2000 through 2018. They applied a method called “continuous proximity,” which evaluates how close each county is to nuclear facilities and accounts for the combined influence of multiple nearby plants rather than examining just one. Information on plant locations and operating dates in the U.S., along with some facilities in Canada, came from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. County-level cancer mortality data was obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The analysis also adjusted for a wide range of factors that could influence cancer death rates. These included educational attainment, median household income, racial composition, average temperature and relative humidity, smoking prevalence, BMI, and distance to the nearest hospital.

Estimated 115,000 Cancer Deaths Linked to Proximity

After accounting for these socioeconomic, environmental, and health care variables, the pattern remained. Counties situated nearer to nuclear power plants had higher cancer mortality rates. Over the 18 year study period, the researchers estimate that approximately 115,000 cancer deaths nationwide, or about 6,400 per year, were associated with living closer to NPPs. The relationship was most pronounced among older adults.

“Our study suggests that living near a NPP may carry a measurable cancer risk—one that lessens with distance,” said senior author Petros Koutrakis, Akira Yamaguchi Professor of Environmental Health and Human Habitation. “We recommend that more studies be done that address the issue of NPPs and health impacts, particularly at a time when nuclear power is being promoted as a clean solution to climate change.”

Consistent Findings and Study Limitations

The team noted that the findings align with results from a previous study they conducted in Massachusetts, which found higher cancer incidence among people living closer to nuclear facilities.

They also acknowledged important limitations. The study did not include direct radiation measurements and instead treated all nuclear power plants as having the same potential impact. As a result, while the research identifies a significant association, it cannot determine whether nuclear plants directly caused the increase in cancer deaths.

Reference: “National analysis of cancer mortality and proximity to nuclear power plants in the United States” by Yazan Alwadi, Barrak Alahmad, Carolina L. Zilli Vieira, Philip J. Landrigan, David C. Christiani, Eric Garshick, Marco Kaltofen, Brent Coull, Joel Schwartz, John S. Evans and Petros Koutrakis, 23 February 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-69285-4

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.