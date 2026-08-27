Longer Breastfeeding Linked to Fewer ADHD Symptoms in Children

A baby’s first meals may shape attention for years, with longer exclusive breastfeeding linked to fewer ADHD symptoms through age eight.

Researchers at the University of Bergen examined data from 37,600 families in the Norwegian Mother, Father, and Child Cohort Study (MoBa). The association appeared in both boys and girls and was strongest when the children were ages three and five, although it remained detectable at age eight.

Breast milk contains long-chain fatty acids, amino acids, antibodies, beneficial bacteria, and other substances involved in brain growth and immune development. Scientists have long investigated whether these components, breastfeeding itself, or related family and health factors could shape a child’s later development.

“It is well established that psychiatric symptoms and disorders can be influenced by both genetic and environmental factors,” says Berit Skretting Solberg, a psychiatrist and researcher at the University of Bergen’s Department of Biomedicine and a senior consultant at Betanien Hospital.

Tracking Breastfeeding and ADHD Symptoms

Six months after giving birth, mothers answered questions about exclusive breastfeeding, partial breastfeeding, and when they introduced other liquids or solid foods. The researchers used those responses to estimate how long each child had received only breast milk.

“We found that the longer a child was exclusively breastfed (up to six months), the lower the level of ADHD symptoms at ages three, five, and eight years,” says Solberg.

Breastfeeding of any kind was associated with lower symptom levels, but the pattern became stronger as its duration and intensity increased. The clearest association occurred among children who were exclusively breastfed for longer, up to the six-month limit examined in the study.

Genetics Complicates the Connection

Breastfeeding and ADHD may be connected in several directions, making the results difficult to interpret. ADHD is strongly influenced by genetics, and traits shared between parents and children can affect both feeding experiences and later behavior.

Mothers with ADHD symptoms tend to breastfeed less and are also more likely to have children who develop ADHD symptoms. Babies who already display early traits associated with ADHD may also be more difficult to breastfeed.

“This may partly explain the relationship between lower breastfeeding and increased ADHD symptoms in children,” says Solberg.

To separate these overlapping influences as much as possible, the team adjusted its analysis for known genetic susceptibility to ADHD and sociodemographic factors. The researchers also compared siblings from the same families who had experienced different breastfeeding patterns, helping to account for some shared genetic and household influences.

A Moderate Association Remained

“Even after these adjustments, there was a clear but moderate protective effect of the duration of exclusive breastfeeding on later ADHD symptoms,” Solberg explains.

MoBa does not perfectly represent Norway’s wider population. Its participants tend to have higher education levels and are more likely to breastfeed, often for longer, than the population overall. Solberg said the association might be larger in communities where breastfeeding is less common, although further research would be needed to test that possibility.

One Possible Influence Among Many

“As with other observational studies, it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about causality,” says Solberg, emphasizing the need for further research.

ADHD is a complex neurodevelopmental condition rather than the result of any single experience or parental decision. Genetics remain the leading influence, while numerous biological and environmental factors may affect how symptoms emerge. Breastfeeding can also be limited or impossible for medical, practical, or personal reasons, and this study does not imply that feeding choices determine whether a child develops ADHD.

“In our society, heredity is likely the strongest risk factor for ADHD. However, since ADHD, like other neurodevelopmental disorders, is influenced by multiple factors, our study suggests that the extent of breastfeeding may also help protect against the development of ADHD symptoms in young children.”

Reference: “Breastfeeding and Development of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Symptoms Across Childhood” by Berit Skretting Solberg, Anne Lise Brantsæter, Liv Grimstvedt Kvalvik, Catharina A. Hartman, Tian Xie, Kari Klungsøyr, Lin Li, Henrik Larsson, Rolf Gjestad and Jan Haavik, 19 June 2026, Biological Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1016/j.biopsych.2026.06.009

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