Study of 1.2 Million Infants Reveals the Truth About Vegan Baby Diets

Research on nearly 1.2 million infants shows vegan and vegetarian diets can support normal growth in the first two years of life.

As more families adopt plant-based eating habits, many parents and pediatricians have wondered whether avoiding animal products might affect a baby’s rapid physical development.

A major study led by researchers at Ben Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in collaboration with the Nutrition Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health offers reassuring evidence. Published in JAMA Network Open, the findings show that by age two, children raised in vegan and vegetarian households grow at nearly the same rate as children who eat omnivorous diets.

To reach these conclusions, the team examined ten years of national health records (2014–2023) collected by the Israeli Ministry of Health, which monitors about 70% of children nationwide. Drawing on this large-scale dataset, the researchers, led by Kerem Avital, MPH, and Prof. Danit R. Shahar, PhD, of BGU, were able to move beyond small studies and provide evidence based on an entire population.

Population-Level Data From Israel

The analysis highlighted several important patterns in early childhood growth. Across measures such as weight, length, and head circumference, infants from vegan families developed in close alignment with their omnivorous peers. Average differences were small and not considered clinically meaningful (WHO z-score < 0.2), and they became even smaller after accounting for birth weight.

During the first 60 days of life, babies in vegan households were somewhat more likely to be underweight (adjusted odds ratio 1.37). However, this gap narrowed over time and was no longer statistically significant by 24 months.

Early Weight Differences Fade by Age Two

By the age of two, stunting rates were low in every dietary group, measured at 3.1% among omnivores, 3.4% among vegetarians, and 3.9% among vegans. Researchers found no statistically significant differences in the likelihood of stunting between the groups. They also stressed that careful dietary planning and access to nutritional counseling during pregnancy and infancy are essential for supporting healthy development.

“In the context of developed countries, these findings are highly reassuring,” said Kerem Avital, lead researcher and PhD candidate at Ben-Gurion University. “The data suggest that with the proper environment, plant-based diets do not compromise the fundamental physical development of infants.”

As plant-based diets gain mainstream acceptance around the world, this research from BGU offers evidence to guide public health recommendations and nutritional advice for families raising the next generation.

Reference: “Growth Trajectories in Infants From Families With Plant-Based or Omnivorous Dietary Patterns” by Kerem Avital, Naomi Fliss-Isakov, Danit R. Shahar, Moran Blaychfeld-Magnazi, Sivan Ben-Avraham, Sigal Tepper and Uri Hamiel, 5 February 2026, JAMA Network Open.

DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.57798

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